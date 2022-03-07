The Glaswegian teenager earned praise from industry experts including Adam Sloan, Phil Jarman, Simon Shaw and Anthony Hutton

A Glaswegian teenager has proved a cut above the rest by winning a UK-wide barbering competition after discovering his passion for the industry during lockdown in 2020.

Edson McCall, son of Partick Thistle manager Ian McCall, impressed a panel of experts to be crowned the winner of the City & Guilds and The MHfed Digital Barbering Competition 21/22.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old aspiring barber, a student at Glasgow Kelvin College, started watching online tutorials at home during the first lockdown and quickly discovered his talent before enrolling in Made: The Academy for Modern Barbering in November last year.

Edson reckons his success is down to a combination of his college course, the academy and vital work experience with Rebel Rebel in Finnieston.

He said: “I’m really happy to win this award, which comes after a lot of hard work and is only possible thanks to the support of Glasgow Kelvin College, the Made Academy for Modern Barbering and Rebel Rebel.

“I’m excited by what the future holds as I continue to work hard and develop my skills with the help of those around me.”

Edson began cutting his own hair during lockdown, which developed his interest in the craft. His family supported his decision to sign up for the Made Academy - established in April 2018 to provide industry-relevant training, an internationally recognised qualification and a pathway from education to employment.

Jags boss Ian McCall was delighted with his son’s achievement, revealing: “All the family and close friends of Edson are immensely proud of him.

“He has really applied himself and this is terrific recognition for his hard work and skill, which is even more notable as so much of it was learned during lockdown and restrictions.

“The support of Glasgow Kelvin College, Made and Rebel Rebel can’t be understated, and I’d like to thank them all for the invaluable support and guidance they have given Edson so far.”

Tracy Leavy, Glasgow Kelvin College Faculty Director and Qualifications Director of MADE stated: “We are so proud of Edson’s achievement, he took the opportunity to enter this competition, selected a great model and then produced amazing work for his entry.