GLASWEGIANS KEEN TO GET ECO-HOME SAVVY BUT HAVE NO IDEA WHERE TO START, ACCORDING TO NEW RESEARCH GL

GLASGOW RESIDENTS’ ideas of a classic home are changing as a result of people being more conscious about their home’s impact on the environment, according to new research from Daikin UK, the UK’s leading experts in sustainable climate solutions.

Nearly eight out of 10 believe that environmentally friendly features such as a heat pump, an EV charging point and solar panels are now a modern home must have, rather than a nice to have, with a WHOPPING 92 percent agreeing that they are something that house buyers look out for when buying a new home.

As a result, 80 percent wish their current home was MORE environmentally friendly, and are worried about the impact it is having on the environment but 72 percent of us HAVE NO idea where to start to rectify it.

Interior designer and TV personality, Laurence Llewellyn Bowen has partnered with Daikin UK to highlight the importance of sustainable climate solutions for the home. Commenting on the findings he said: “This research shows how what we want from our homes is changing and that people are not only thinking decoratively but also environmentally when it comes to what they want their home to be like, and what it says to others. Many of the ‘modern home must haves’, like heat pumps, are thoughtfully designed and can be incorporated seamlessly into homes without compromising on style.”

Laurence Llewellyn Bowen backs Daikin UK heat pumps as a sustainable climate solution for the home

Daikin is rolling out Sustainable Home Centres throughout the UK to provide expert advice, allowing homeowners to familiarise themselves with its air source heat pump technology and get to grips with the benefits of sustainable, low-carbon, home heating. To make an appointment, visit Richmonds Plumbing, Daikin’s Sustainable Home Centre in Glasgow.

Iain Bevan, Residential New Business Director at Daikin UK, which commissioned the survey, says: “Buildings currently account for around 20% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions[1]. A staggering two-thirds of this comes from residential buildings, so reducing the amount of emissions related to heating our homes will have a huge impact. The vast majority of homes in the UK are suitable for an air source heat pump - and they can save you money on your heating bills, plus there are funding schemes that can make the cost of installing a heat pump roughly the same as a gas boiler.”

Installing environmentally friendly heating and energy solutions in your property makes it more attractive to buyers and can increase its value too. According to Rightmove, a property moving from an EPC rating of F to a C could increase its value by an average of 15%, or almost £56,267 when looking at the national average asking price.

Rightmove’s property expert Tim Bannister says: “Our data shows that there’s a green price premium on top of the local house price growth, when people sell their homes with green improvements. In the coming years, a home's energy efficiency rating will likely play an increasingly significant role in buying or renting decisions, given the substantial cost savings on energy bills and the added resale value."

Anyone who is interested in finding out more about the benefits of installing a heat pump should go to Daikin‘s website – www.modernhomemusthaves.co.uk.

[1] Department for Energy Security and Net Zero: 2022 Provisional emissions statistics report