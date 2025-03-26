Glasgow retail and leisure destination Silverburn has announced that a global fashion retailer is set to join its line-up of leading fashion brands this summer.

Hollister, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co, creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance “made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you”. The brand is sold through approximately 500 stores worldwide and online globally.

The new store will be located between Polestar and H. Samuel in the main atrium, arriving just in time for the summer season. The news marks more good news for Silverburn, following a record-breaking year for the centre, which saw 15.2 million guests visit throughout 2024.

The retail and leisure destination is now gearing up to welcome a series of new brands to its line-up, including the first Glasgow stores for Spanish retail duo Bershka and Pull&Bear and leading luxury department store H beauty. Meanwhile, the hotly anticipated opening of Black Sheep Coffee is on the horizon while King Pins is set to bolster Silverburn’s leisure offer with everything from bowling to shuffle boarding when it opens this summer.

David Pierotti, General Manager of Silverburn said: “It’s fantastic to welcome another globally recognised and sought-after brand to Silverburn. Hollister’s arrival further enhances our growing fashion offer and reflects our commitment to providing a best-in-class retail and leisure experience for all our guests. “Silverburn is on a roll and the team is eager for what's to come. With our latest additions and a packed schedule of events, 2025 is set to be an exciting year for us.”