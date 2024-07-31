Golf It! celebrates first birthday with free coaching and kids’ scavenger hunt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Golf It! celebrates birthday with free coaching and kids’ scavenger hunt plus Big Feed street market fun.

Family attraction Golf It! celebrates its first birthday next Monday – so they’re running a full week of events and offers to celebrate with coaching available for all and a scavenger hunt for families this Saturday.

The complex outside Glasgow, at Hogganfield Loch near Stepps, offers a relaxed atmosphere and great value activities for all, to encourage new people to try golf and make it affordable for everyone.

Golf It! is the home of Big Feed, Scotland’s kings of street food, who are also running a series of activities and events for the occasion.

Golf It! boss Russ Smith said: “We’re thrilled to celebrate a year at the heart of our community and bringing the love of golf to so many new people and families.

“We want to welcome everyone back, or to check us out for the first time if you’ve missed out so far, with some brilliant offers and free fun like the scavenger hunt.

“Thank you to everyone who has come down over the last 12 months and to the community groups who have become such a huge part of Golf It!

Golf It

“And to all of our team of Trailblazers and supporters and everyone who has discovered their new love of golf with us – that’s what it’s all about .

They have organised a Scavenger Hunt around the Seven Lochs nature walks on site.

The Hunt takes place on Saturday, with slots at 10am and 11am available to pre-book for participating children.

Keep track of your score card which will be provided, hand in your completed card for free gifts and there are special prizes too, with two Nature Activity Packs from Seven Lochs, plus £50 of Golf It! credit to spend on golf activities up for grabs. There are 100 free child tickets available for each of the two slots.

Meanwhile in the Big Feed hospitality hub, the street food icons are staging free activities to mark the big birthday celebration. On Saturday and Sunday, Big Feed Bairns goes large with free birthday cake for the first 100 arrivals (Sat), plus Disney Princesses, live swing band, family quiz, and free movie fun for kids. There will also be a mix of street food, including a special Japanese pop-up, as well as the all-new Firedog Mexican pop-up and a frozen cocktail bar and beer truck.

Big Feed’s Jonny Stipanovsky said: “It’s been a great year with our partners Golf It! at this beautiful location with fun for all the family.