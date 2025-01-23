Golf It! unveils plans for fresh look and high-tech additions after February break

Golf it

The family golf attraction is temporarily closing in February to add new features - like heated bays to make the high-tech range and Hub more welcoming in all weathers - as well as new equipment.

Golf It! is the innovative venue designed to make the joy of golf accessible for all, created by the global governing body of golf - The R&A. It opened in Glasgow in August 2023 and has been a hit with families, young people and seasoned golfers alike.

The team behind Golf It! are now carrying out intensive works to further improve the all-round player experience, which means the venue will temporarily close on February 3 for work to be completed ahead of reopening on March 1.

The changes are inspired by requests from players and the team’s own experience, and will enhance the facilities and help keep Golf It! at the cutting edge for long-term golfers as well as players just discovering the joy of the game.

Head of Golf Alyson McKechin said: “We are thrilled Golf It! has been embraced by the people of Glasgow and beyond but we will always strive to be better – I’m a former pro so competing is a passion.

“We listen to our players so we are acting on feedback to make their Golf It! experience even better.

“It’s all going to feel warmer and more comfortable throughout the year, with heated bays controlled by players, Astro Turf underfoot throughout to bring that outdoor look inside and lots of enhancements to the Big Feed area and the Hub in general.”

“As well as the aesthetic and comfort improvements for players just falling love with the game, there are a lot of other features we are looking at that will enhance Golf It! for experienced golfers.

“For example we’re replacing all the balls and mats on the range, looking at those tiny margins which can add that extra few per cent on performance.

“Many won’t realise golf balls can become less predictable in flight as they wear, so we’re renewing them all to help you get the perfect drive every time.

“This won’t have a huge impact for players who are new to the game, but it’s these details that make a difference for really dedicated mid to high level golfers.

“Again, Golf It! and golf are for everyone, that’s at the forefront of everything we do and always will be. Whatever your level, we’re here to help you improve and enjoy yourself.”

Former European tour pro Alyson has been on board since the centre opened, running coaching programmes and helping create countless new golf fans with the easy-going, friendly approach that perfectly sums up the Golf It! ethos.

“We’ve looked at everything from top to bottom – or from tee to hole – to see how we can make things better, any tweaks or changes to make an already great attraction the absolute best it could be.

“The R&A created Golf It! to show it really is a game for anyone. The driver – pun intended –was working towards the core values of The R&A: making golf more accessible, affordable and inclusive.

“That’s how I see the game - there’s nothing more rewarding for me than seeing a kid’s eyes light up as they get that click. Suddenly they’re hitting the ball every swing and loving it.

“That spark as they fall in love with the game. That moment is at the heart of everything, that’s why we are here.

“We want to make the experience even better for everyone who visits – so come join us on March 1 and check out the start of the season at Golf It!”

Golf It! is open on Feb 1 and 2 before closing from Feb 3 until the relaunch on March 1