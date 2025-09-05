Gorbals police station will close under proposals with officers moved to Cathcart

Gorbals police station is set to shut under proposals which would see officers moved to Cathcart.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood Police Scotland intend to sell off the Cumberland Street building as it is “no longer fit for purpose” and needs “considerable investment” to meet policing standards.

The proposal is subject to final approval and no date has been confirmed yet for the relocation of officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local councillor Soryia Siddique said: “Disappointed to hear Gorbals Police Station will close. Communities need visible policing.

“It is paramount that there is police presence in the Gorbals, including beats and drop-in options. Ideally, there should be police presence in a local community facility at points in the day advertised and accessible for all.”

Cathcart Station on Aikenhead Road is about 1.6 miles away.

A consultation was launched over the future of the Gorbals station and an update on the situation has been published by Police Scotland recently.

A total of 49 consultation responses out of 56 disagreed with getting rid of the station – equating to 88 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Themes from the consultation showed there is a perception that Gorbals Police Station is busy and its centrality “reinforces feelings of safety” according to an analysis of responses.

A Police Scotland update said: “Gorbals police station is no longer fit for purpose. Facilities are outdated and require considerable investment to meet current policing and occupational standards.

“The front counter at Gorbals has been closed to the public since 2024. As part of our continued operational planning, a decision has been made to move officers to Cathcart police station, though no date has been confirmed yet.

“As one of the primary custody hubs in Glasgow, Cathcart will continue to support operational requirements. The front counter at Cathcart police station is open seven days a week, 7am to 12am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “It is our intention to dispose of Gorbals as it is not longer required for operational purposes. The proposal is currently progressing through our formal governance process and is subject to final approval.

“We are committed to creating an estate that is best for our officers and staff, best for us operationally and best for communities that we serve.”