Gōst to serve Scotland’s best steak at Black Gold dinner event with The Macallan

Gōst in the city centre has established a repuation for their exceptional steaks. For an exclusive dinner event they are elevating the experience to the highest possible standard, serving John Gilmour Butchers’ Aberdeen Angus Black Gold, premium steaks revered internationally as the best beef in Scotland. The marbling contributes to the rich flavour and the beef is hung for a minumum of 60 days in a Himalayan salt chamber.
Gōst have partnered with Gilmour’s and Macallan single malt Scotch whisky for the one-off event on Thursday 20 July, offering a three-course menu with pairing whisky cocktails and drams.
The event will start at 6pm and there are a limited amount of tables to book for two to ten guests. Readers of GlasgowWorld can secure their place at this premium steak evening led by chef John Molloy by emailing [email protected]
The Macallan and Gilmour’s Black Gold Menu
£125 for three courses with paired drinks
“John Gilmour‘s Black Gold range, simply put, is the best beef money can buy”
Starter
Smoked Bone Marrow and Steak Tartare Tartare of Gilmour’s black gold beef, smoked bone marrow, toasted sourdough bread, egg yolk.
Served with a Salted Caramel Old Fashioned. The Macallan Double Cask12, salted caramel syrup, coffee bitters, chocolate bitters
Main
300g Ribeye of Gilmour’s Black Gold. Expertly cooked over charcoal and finished with black thornsalt. Chips, duckfat hash browns, green beans and selection of sauces for the table.
Served with a glass of Bodegas Verum Maria Victoria Malbec
Dessert
Caramel Chocolate Royale Coconut Ice cream, almond brittle, chocolate tuille.
Dram of The Macallan Double Cask 12