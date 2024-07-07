Gotham could return to Glasgow as star confirms filming timeline for The Batman: Part II
Director Reeves has previously paid tribute to the impact Glasgow had on his cinematic version of Batman, saying: "One of the things that was really important, I wanted this to feel like a Gothic American city, but one that you'd never been to.
"And so the way to do that was to choose beautiful Gothic architecture and so we went to Glasgow and honestly it was so beautiful, I wish we could've filmed there more. I really think it's a very special Gotham, I mean what a special place."
After filming in Glasgow for some pivotal scenes in The Batman, released in 2022, Matt Reeves trailed returning to the city for the sequel, saying: "Get ready yes, it could very well be that we'll be coming back to your neighbourhood soon." Actor Robert Pattinson was another fan of the Glasgow setting: "It looks great as Gotham, who would've thought of all the cities in the world, Glasgow as Gotham The final shots of the Glasgow skyline is beautiful.”
“The architecture in Glasgow is incredible – it has that real 19th century feel to it hence why it makes for a brilliant Gotham. George Square is my favourite part of the city – there is so much wonderful architecture on view from one central location.”
The opportunity to stand in for Gotham City may arise again soon as Andy Serkis, who will return as Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred in the sequel, confirmed the filming timeline: "Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I've just found out that we're likely to be starting filming early next year," the actor explained last month. "Therefore, if you do the math, it'll be [released] a year and a half after that."
Serkis continued: "Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it's going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing."
"I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more."
The ending of The Batman, with a backdrop of the Royal Infirmary, Necropolis and Glasgow Cathedral, involved filming on Wishart Street, John Knox Street and Cathedral Square in the city. Other scenes were shot in Chicago in the United States, alongside Liverpool and London in the UK. Glasgow was transformed into Gotham for a second time for a Batgirl film before that project was eventually abandoned.
Like the first film, The Batman: Part II will be primarily filmed at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in England. The Batman News website notes: “While no exterior shooting has been confirmed as of yet, it seems unlikely that the sequel would not use the same locations for the second outing.”
Before the sequel hits the cinema, spin-off series The Penguin will debut on HBO Max featuring the return of Colin Farrell to the role. It has been confirmed that the series will pick up one week after the end of the first film, and will set the scene for the story in Part II. Barry Keoghan, who was recently spotted in Glasgow, is expected to star as The Joker in the second part of what is expected to become Reeves’ Batman trilogy.
