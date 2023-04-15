Corach Rambler has won the 2023 Grand National for Scotland!

After protesters delayed the start of the race, Kinross-based trainer Lucinda Russell claimed her second victory in the famous steeplechase, having previously won in 2017 with One For Arthur.

Owned by The Ramblers syndicate, the two-time Cheltenham Festival winner was a bargain buy at £17,000 in November 2020 for connections and finished two and a quarter lengths clear of 20/1 shot Vanillier, with Gaillard Du Mesnil in third ahead of last year’s winner Noble Yeats.

Jockey Derek Fox, who had partnered the horse in each of his 13 starts and opted not to ride in any of the races in the build-up to the National following a shoulder injury, told ITV Racing: “I can’t believe it. He’s just a phenomenal horse. He’s been so lucky for me. I’ve been blessed ever since I got my leg up on him for the first time.

“He normally gets held up a wee bit but today he jumped out and travelled everywhere. He’s a clever horse and so intelligent, my only concern was being in front for a long time but he won so easy. He’s a marvellous horse.”

Assistant trainer and eight-time National Hunt Champion Jockey Peter Scudamore added: “I just wanted him to jump the last two fences. You shouldn’t get so attached to these beautiful creatures but you do.

“He’ll be looked after for the rest of his life. The fact he is safe and sound means more than winning. He’s the kindest and just a quite magical horse.”

1 . Activists try to disrupt the start of the race at Aintree Racecourse.

2 . Runners line up at the start for The Randox Grand National Handicap Chase.

3 . Corach Rambler ridden by Derek Fox jumps the Chair.

4 . Derek Fox riding Corach Rambler (R, purple/yellow) amidst the other riders.