Great Scottish Run 2023: Full list of Glasgow road closures and restrictions
The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run will take place around Glasgow on Saturday 30th September and Sunday 1st October.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Super Saturday takes place on 30th September. There will be around 1500 children taking part in the Toddler Dash, Mini and Junior Run. Saturday’s events all start and finish in George Square with routes around the Merchant City.
The action begins at 10:00hrs. Cochrane Street and Montrose Street will close from 0530 with other roads around Merchant City closing at 0830. Roads will reopen at 14:00hrs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The 10K and Half Marathon events on Sunday 1st October will feature elite athletes as well as more than 20,000 club, charity and fun runners.
Great Scottish Run: Key Routes
Key roads including the M8, M77 and the Clydeside Expressway will remain open to link up diversion routes and provide the main routes in and out of the city after roads close for the event.
• The Clyde Arc remains open all day, with cars using the suspended bus lane.
• An east/west route along the quays to the Broomielaw runs from the SEC Campus to Brown St all day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
• A north/south route across St Vincent St at Hope St/Renfield St and the King George V Bridge/Glasgow Bridge will remain open until 0845.
Roads will re-open throughout the day as runners pass through and roads are cleaned. George Square to Finnieston St will open at 1215; the M8 bridge from West St to the Expressway will open at 1245; Haggs Rd to Paisley Rd West at 1410; Paisley Road West at 1430; and the Quays and Broomielaw at 1515. Diversion routes to take you away from road closures and towards major roads are signposted across the city, and a number of bus lanes have been suspended to allow improved traffic flow whilst the event is on.
City Centre
St Vincent St will be closed between 0415 and 1215. Traffic will be permitted to cross St Vincent St at Renfield St (southbound) and Hope St (northbound) until 0845.
Traffic can flow east and west along Finnieston Quay, Lancefield Quay, Anderston Quay and the Broomielaw from the SEC to Brown St. Some of this will be in a contraflow.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Clyde Street and Broomielaw is closed westbound from Saltmarket to James Watt Street between 0415 and 1515. Traffic will be permitted to cross Glasgow Bridge (southbound), King George Bridge (northbound), Victoria Bridge (both directions) and Albert Bridge (both directions) until 0845.
In order to get around St Vincent St during the closures, options include the M8 at the west and High St (A8) at the east.
The bus lane on Argyle St between Hope St and Union St and the bus lane at Nelson Mandela Place will be rescinded from 0400 until 1630 allowing general traffic to use these roads.
The 10k will start in George Square at 0930 and the half marathon will start at 1050 on Sunday 1st October 2023. Both the 10k and the half marathon will finish in Glasgow Green. Runners will be crossing the finish line from 0955 until 1500.
Road Closure Restrictions in Full
Advertisement
Advertisement
PROHIBITION OF VEHICLE MOVEMENTS04:00hrs to 15:00hrs on the 30 September 2023
- Albion Street, for its entire length
- Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
- Brunswick Street, for its entire length
- Candleriggs, for its entire length
- George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street
- Glassford Street, for its entire length
- Hutcheson Street, for its entire length
- Ingram Street, for its entire length
- Montrose Street, (Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
- Shuttle Street, for its entire length
- Trongate, for its entire length
- Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
05:00hrs on the 30 September 2023 to 16:30hrs on the 1 October 2023
- Cochrane Street, for its whole length
- George Square, (east part), for its entire length
- George Square, (south part), for its entire length
- John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street
- Montrose Street (Northbound), between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
- South Frederick Street, for its whole length
04:00hrs to 16:30 on the 1 October 2023
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp
- A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp
- Anchor Lane, for its whole length
- Anderston Quay, for its entire length
- Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street
- Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
- Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
- Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Broomielaw, for its entire length
- Broomloan Road, between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road West
- Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
- Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length
- Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
- Clyde Street, for its entire length
- Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place
- Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
- Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
- Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street
- Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
- Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
- Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge
- Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp
- Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge
- George Square, all sides for its entire length
- George V Bridge, for its entire length
- Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length
- Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street
- Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
- Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive
- Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay
- Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.
- Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
- Harvie Street, for its entire length
- Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
- Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
- Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Ingram Street, (Westbound), between Hannover Street and Queen Street
- John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
- Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
- Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road
- M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road
- Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street
- Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
- Nelson Mandela Place for its entire length
- Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
- Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
- Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St
- Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square
- Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
- Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street
- Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.
- Scotland Street, for its entire length
- Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
- St Vincent Place, for its entire length
- St Vincent Street, for its entire length
- Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street
- Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
- West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square
- West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
- West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street
04:00hrs to 14:00 on the 1 October 2023
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 western most lanes
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp
- M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp
NO WAITING, NO LOADING OR UNLOADING (all sides)15:00hrs on the 29 September 2023 until 16:30 on 30 September 2023
- Albion Street, for its entire length
- Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street
- Brunswick Street, for its entire length
- Candleriggs, for its entire length
- Cochrane Street, for its whole length
- George Square, (all sides), for its entire length
- George Street, for its entire length
- Glassford Street, for its entire length
- Hutcheson Street, for its entire length
- Ingram Street, for its entire length
- John Street, for its entire length
- Montrose Street between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street
- Shuttle Street, for its entire length
- South Frederick Street, for its entire length
- Trongate, for its entire length
- Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs
15:00hrs on the 30 September 2023 until 16:30 on the 1 October 2023
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp
- A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp
- A814 (westbound), between North Street and Finneston Street
- Anchor Lane, for its whole length
- Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street
- Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street
- Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Broomielaw, for its entire length
- Broomloan Road, between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road West
- Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street
- Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length
- Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge
- Clyde Street, for its entire length
- Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street
- Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard
- Dunlop Street, between Clyde Street and Howard Street
- Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street
- Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street
- Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Finnieston Street
- Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street on Ramp
- Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Govan Road
- George V Bridge, for its entire length
- Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length
- Gorbals Street, between Clyde Street to Norfolk Street
- Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive
- Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road
- Harvie Street, for its entire length
- Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street
- Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street
- Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street
- John Street, between George Street and Martha Street
- Lancefield Quay, for its entire length
- M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road
- Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive
- Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street
- Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street
- Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road
- Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St
- Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square
- Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street
- Saltmarket (Southbound), for its entire length
- Scotland Street, for its entire length
- Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road
- St Vincent Place, for its entire length
- St Vincent Street, for its entire length
- Stockwell Street, between Bridegate and Clyde Street
- Victoria Bridge, between Gorbals Street to Clyde Street
- Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
- West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street
- West Street, from Cook Street to Scotland Street
Advertisement
Advertisement
SUSPENSION OF BUS LANE04:00hrs on 30 September to 16:30hrs on 1 October 2023
- LW0145 - Argyle Street, (Eastbound), between, Hope Street and Union Street
- LW0138 - Glassford Street, (Northbound), between Argyle Street and Ingram Street
- LW0630 - Gorbals Street, Victoria Bridge, (Southbound), between Clyde Street and Norfolk Street.
- LW0317 - North Hannover Street, (Northbound), between George Square and Cathedral Street
- LW0756 - West George St / Nelson Mandela Pl, (Eastbound) between West Nile Street and George Square
- LW0832 - Oswald Street, (Northbound) between Midland Street and Argyle Street
- ----------- - Govan Road, (Eastbound), between, Pacific Drive and The Clyde Arc (Fastlink)
- ----------- - Ingram Street, (Eastbound), between Queen Street and South Frederick Street
- ----------- - Jamaica Street, (Northbound), between Howard Street and Argyle Street
- ----------- - The Clyde Arc, (Northbound), between, Govan Road and Finnieston Quay (Fastlink)
TEMPORARY REVOCATION OF ONE-WAY ORDER04:00hrs to 13:00 on the 30 September 2023
- College Street, between Shuttle Street and High Street
- Walls Street, between Blackfriars Street and Bell Street