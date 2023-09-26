Great Scottish Run 2023: Full list of Glasgow road closures and restrictions

The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run will take place around Glasgow on Saturday 30th September and Sunday 1st October.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Super Saturday takes place on 30th September. There will be around 1500 children taking part in the Toddler Dash, Mini and Junior Run. Saturday’s events all start and finish in George Square with routes around the Merchant City.

The action begins at 10:00hrs. Cochrane Street and Montrose Street will close from 0530 with other roads around Merchant City closing at 0830. Roads will reopen at 14:00hrs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10K and Half Marathon events on Sunday 1st October will feature elite athletes as well as more than 20,000 club, charity and fun runners.

Great Scottish Run: Key Routes

Key roads including the M8, M77 and the Clydeside Expressway will remain open to link up diversion routes and provide the main routes in and out of the city after roads close for the event.

• The Clyde Arc remains open all day, with cars using the suspended bus lane.

• An east/west route along the quays to the Broomielaw runs from the SEC Campus to Brown St all day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A north/south route across St Vincent St at Hope St/Renfield St and the King George V Bridge/Glasgow Bridge will remain open until 0845.

Roads will re-open throughout the day as runners pass through and roads are cleaned. George Square to Finnieston St will open at 1215; the M8 bridge from West St to the Expressway will open at 1245; Haggs Rd to Paisley Rd West at 1410; Paisley Road West at 1430; and the Quays and Broomielaw at 1515. Diversion routes to take you away from road closures and towards major roads are signposted across the city, and a number of bus lanes have been suspended to allow improved traffic flow whilst the event is on.

City Centre

St Vincent St will be closed between 0415 and 1215. Traffic will be permitted to cross St Vincent St at Renfield St (southbound) and Hope St (northbound) until 0845.

Traffic can flow east and west along Finnieston Quay, Lancefield Quay, Anderston Quay and the Broomielaw from the SEC to Brown St. Some of this will be in a contraflow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clyde Street and Broomielaw is closed westbound from Saltmarket to James Watt Street between 0415 and 1515. Traffic will be permitted to cross Glasgow Bridge (southbound), King George Bridge (northbound), Victoria Bridge (both directions) and Albert Bridge (both directions) until 0845.

In order to get around St Vincent St during the closures, options include the M8 at the west and High St (A8) at the east.

The bus lane on Argyle St between Hope St and Union St and the bus lane at Nelson Mandela Place will be rescinded from 0400 until 1630 allowing general traffic to use these roads.

The 10k will start in George Square at 0930 and the half marathon will start at 1050 on Sunday 1st October 2023. Both the 10k and the half marathon will finish in Glasgow Green. Runners will be crossing the finish line from 0955 until 1500.

Road Closure Restrictions in Full

Advertisement

Advertisement

PROHIBITION OF VEHICLE MOVEMENTS04:00hrs to 15:00hrs on the 30 September 2023

Albion Street, for its entire length

Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street

Brunswick Street, for its entire length

Candleriggs, for its entire length

George Street, between Montrose Street and High Street

Glassford Street, for its entire length

Hutcheson Street, for its entire length

Ingram Street, for its entire length

Montrose Street, (Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street

Shuttle Street, for its entire length

Trongate, for its entire length

Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs

05:00hrs on the 30 September 2023 to 16:30hrs on the 1 October 2023

Cochrane Street, for its whole length

George Square, (east part), for its entire length

George Square, (south part), for its entire length

John Street, between Ingram Street and George Street

Montrose Street (Northbound), between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street

South Frederick Street, for its whole length

04:00hrs to 16:30 on the 1 October 2023

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp

A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp

Anchor Lane, for its whole length

Anderston Quay, for its entire length

Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street

Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street

Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street

Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Broomielaw, for its entire length

Broomloan Road, between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road West

Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street

Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length

Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge

Clyde Street, for its entire length

Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place

Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street

Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard

Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street

Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street

Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street

Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge

Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp

Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge

George Square, all sides for its entire length

George V Bridge, for its entire length

Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length

Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street

Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive

Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive

Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Quay

Greendyke Street (Westbound), between Gallowgate and Saltmarket.

Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road

Harvie Street, for its entire length

Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street

Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street

Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Ingram Street, (Westbound), between Hannover Street and Queen Street

John Street, between George Street and Martha Street

Lancefield Quay, for its entire length

Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road

M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road

Montrose Street,(Southbound) between George Street and Ingram Street

Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive

Nelson Mandela Place for its entire length

Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

North Hanover Street between George Square and Cathedral Street

Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street

Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road

Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St

Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square

Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street

Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street

Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Trongate.

Scotland Street, for its entire length

Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road

St Vincent Place, for its entire length

St Vincent Street, for its entire length

Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street

Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street

West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

West George Street between West Nile Street and George Square

West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street

West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street

04:00hrs to 14:00 on the 1 October 2023

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 3 western most lanes

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp

NO WAITING, NO LOADING OR UNLOADING (all sides)15:00hrs on the 29 September 2023 until 16:30 on 30 September 2023

Albion Street, for its entire length

Bell Street, between Candleriggs and High Street

Brunswick Street, for its entire length

Candleriggs, for its entire length

Cochrane Street, for its whole length

George Square, (all sides), for its entire length

George Street, for its entire length

Glassford Street, for its entire length

Hutcheson Street, for its entire length

Ingram Street, for its entire length

John Street, for its entire length

Montrose Street between Ingram Street and Cochrane Street

Shuttle Street, for its entire length

South Frederick Street, for its entire length

Trongate, for its entire length

Wilson Street, between Glassford Street and Candleriggs

15:00hrs on the 30 September 2023 until 16:30 on the 1 October 2023

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp

A814 (westbound), between North Street and Finneston Street

Anchor Lane, for its whole length

Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street

Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street

Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Broomielaw, for its entire length

Broomloan Road, between Edmiston Drive and Paisley Road West

Brunswick Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street

Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length

Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge

Clyde Street, for its entire length

Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street

Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Dumbreck Road, between St Andrews Drive and Mosspark Boulevard

Dunlop Street, between Clyde Street and Howard Street

Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and St Vincent Street

Elderslie Street, between Houldsworth Street and St Vincent Street

Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Finnieston Street

Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street on Ramp

Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Govan Road

George V Bridge, for its entire length

Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length

Gorbals Street, between Clyde Street to Norfolk Street

Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive

Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road

Harvie Street, for its entire length

Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street

Hope Street, between West George Street and Waterloo Street

Hutcheson Street, between Ingram Street and Wilson Street

John Street, between George Street and Martha Street

Lancefield Quay, for its entire length

M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road

Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Bellahouston Drive

Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street

Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road

Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St

Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Queen Street, between Ingram and George Square

Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street

Saltmarket (Southbound), for its entire length

Scotland Street, for its entire length

Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road

St Vincent Place, for its entire length

St Vincent Street, for its entire length

Stockwell Street, between Bridegate and Clyde Street

Victoria Bridge, between Gorbals Street to Clyde Street

Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street

West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

West Nile Street, (Southbound) between Bath Street and Gordon Street

West Street, from Cook Street to Scotland Street

Advertisement

Advertisement

SUSPENSION OF BUS LANE04:00hrs on 30 September to 16:30hrs on 1 October 2023

LW0145 - Argyle Street, (Eastbound), between, Hope Street and Union Street

LW0138 - Glassford Street, (Northbound), between Argyle Street and Ingram Street

LW0630 - Gorbals Street, Victoria Bridge, (Southbound), between Clyde Street and Norfolk Street.

LW0317 - North Hannover Street, (Northbound), between George Square and Cathedral Street

LW0756 - West George St / Nelson Mandela Pl, (Eastbound) between West Nile Street and George Square

LW0832 - Oswald Street, (Northbound) between Midland Street and Argyle Street

----------- - Govan Road, (Eastbound), between, Pacific Drive and The Clyde Arc (Fastlink)

----------- - Ingram Street, (Eastbound), between Queen Street and South Frederick Street

----------- - Jamaica Street, (Northbound), between Howard Street and Argyle Street

----------- - The Clyde Arc, (Northbound), between, Govan Road and Finnieston Quay (Fastlink)

TEMPORARY REVOCATION OF ONE-WAY ORDER04:00hrs to 13:00 on the 30 September 2023