Great Scottish Run 2024: 6 landmarks to look out for on the Great Scottish Run 2024

The Great Scottish Run 2024 gives its participants an amazing opportunity to take in parts of Glasgow that they might not otherwise see - including getting to run along the Clydeside Expressway up onto the Kingston Bridge.

But along the route, there are some amazing landmarks and green spaces to keep an eye out for. We picked a few that we thought might be of interest, but there’s plenty more you’ll be able to see along the way.

Here are our six things to look out for along the route, let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing.

1 . George Square Runners will gather at George Square ahead of the race giving you an excellent opportunity to check out the iconic square before setting off. | Glasgow Life

2 . Finnieston Crane The route takes in miles of the River Clyde and its many sights. The Finnieston Crane is potentially the most iconic of them all. | JohnFScott

3 . OVO Hydro Close to the Finnieston Crane you'll be able to spot the OVO Hydro in all its glory. Photo: Jeff Holmes