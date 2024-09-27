Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A complete guide to the 2024 Great Scottish Run which will take place in Glasgow in October

The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run will once again return to Glasgow at the beginning of October as thousands descend upon the city’s streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a celebration of everything that is great about Glasgow: inspiring urban architecture, green spaces, history, music, strength, spirit and, of course, great people, personality and humour.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 Great Scottish Run which is taking place in Glasgow.

Great Scottish Run

When is the 2024 Great Scottish Run taking place?

The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run will take place around Glasgow on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the key routes of the 2024 Great Scottish Run?

Key roads including the M8, M77 and the Clydeside Expressway will remain open to linkup diversion routes and provide the main routes in and out of the city after roads close for the event.

The Clyde Arc remains open all day, with cars using the suspended bus lane.

An east/west route along the quays to the Broomielaw runs from the SEC Campus to Brown St all day.

A north/south route across St Vincent St at Hope St/Renfield St and the King George V Bridge/Glasgow Bridge will remain open until 0845.

You can find a full list of Glasgow road closures and road restrictions here.

When will roads re-open around Glasgow after the 2024 Great Scottish Run?

Roads will re-open throughout the day as runners pass through and roads are cleaned. George Square to Finnieston St will open at 13:45; the M8 bridge from West St to the Expressway will open at 14:00; Scotland Street and Seward Street will reopen 14:00 Haggs Rd to Paisley Rd West at 15:30; Paisley Road West at 16:45; and the Quays and Broomielaw at 16:45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will there be diversions in place for the 2024 Great Scottish Run?

Diversion routes to take you away from road closures and towards major roads are signposted across the city, and a number of bus lanes have been suspended to allow improved traffic flow whilst the event is on.

How many people are participating in the 2024 Great Scottish Run?

Thousands take part in the half marathon or 10k running event each year to challenge themselves and to raise money for good causes.

Can you still register to take part in the 2024 Great Scottish Run?

People can still register to take part in the 2024 Great Scottish Run here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is there a run for children and younger people?

Super Saturday takes place on 5th October. The Junior and Mini Great Scottish Run participants will make their way around two shorter distance running routes in the heart of Glasgow, before finishing with the ever lively and very competitive Mascot race.