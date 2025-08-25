These are all the Glasgow streets closed in October for the Great Scottish Run.

With a city centre start and finish, the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run is a celebration of everything that is great about Glasgow: inspiring urban architecture, green spaces, history, music, strength, spirit and, of course, great people, personality and humour.

Thousands take part in the half marathon or 10k running event each year to challenge themselves and to raise money for good causes. And Scotland’s friendliest city always delivers on the support front too, with crowds of locals turning out each year to cheer and high-five from beginning to end. Plus, there are medals, finisher t-shirts and bragging rights for all.

What roads are closed in Glasgow for the 2025 Great Scottish Run?

Prohibition of loading, unloading and waiting15:00hrs on the 3 October 2025 until 16:30hrs on the 4 October 2025 and Prohibition of vehicle movements 05:00hrs to 16:30hrs on the 4 October 2025

Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and London Road

Charlotte Street between Greendyke Street and London Road

Prohibition of loading, unloading and waiting15:00hrs on the 4 October 2025 until 16:30hrs on the 5 October 2025 and Prohibition of vehicle movements 04:00hrs to 17:30hrs on the 5 October 2025

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street off Ramp

A814 (eastbound), Finneston Street on Ramp

A814 (westbound), Finnieston Street off Ramp

Anchor Lane, for its whole length

Anderston Quay, for its entire length

Argyle Street, (Westbound), between Finnieston Street and St Vincent Street

Argyle Street, from Berkeley Street to Finnieston Street

Argyle Street, from Elliot Street to Finnieston Street

Blythswood Street, between Blythswood Square and Bothwell Street

Bothwell Street, between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Broomielaw, for its entire length

Broomloan Road, between Edminston Drive and Paisley Road West

Carnoustie Street, between M74 off ramp and Scotland Street

Clyde Arc Bridge, for its entire length

Clyde Place, between George V Bridge and Glasgow Bridge

Clyde Street, for its entire length

Cochrane Street, for its whole length

Commerce Street, between Kingston Street and Clyde Place

Crown Street, from Saltmarket to Ballater Street

Douglas Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Dumbreck Road, between Paisley Road West and Titwood Road

Dunlop Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street

Elderslie Street, between Dorset St and William Street

Elmbank Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

Finnieston Quay, between Tunnel Street and Clyde Arc Bridge

Finnieston Street, between Argyle Street and A814 Finnieston Street Off Ramp

Finnieston Street, between Stobcross Road and Clyde Arc Bridge

George Square, (south part), for its entire length

George Street between North Frederick Street and Montrose Street

George V Bridge, for its entire length

Glasgow Bridge, for its entire length

Gorbals Street, between Norfolk Street to Clyde Street

Govan Road, between Clyde Arc Bridge and Pacific Drive

Govan Road, between Lorne Street and Pacific Drive

Greendyke Street, between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket.

Haggs Road, between Titwood Road and Shawmoss Road

Holland Street, between West George Lane and St Vincent Street

Hope Street, between Waterloo Street and West George Street

John Street, between Martha Street and George Street

Lancefield Quay, for its entire length

Lorne Street, between Paisley Road West and Govan Road

M77 Northbound, off ramp to Dumbreck Road

Mosspark Boulevard, between Dumbreck Road and Tanna Drive

Newton Street, between Elmbank Crescent and St Vincent Street

Pacific Drive, between Govan Road and Finnieston Street

Paisley Road West, between Helen Street to Paisley Road

Paisley Road, between Paisley Road West and Seaward St

Pitt Street, between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Renfield Street, Between West George and St Vincent Street

Saltmarket (Northbound), between Clyde Street and Bridgegate.

Saltmarket (Southbound), from St Andrews Street to Clyde Street

Scotland Street, for its entire length

Seaward Street, between Scotland Street and Paisley Road

South Frederick Street, for its whole length

St Vincent Place, for its entire length

St Vincent Street, for its entire length

Stockwell Street, between Bridgegate and Clyde Street

Wellington Street, between West George Street and St Vincent Street

West Campbell Street, between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street

West Nile Street, West George Street and Gordon Street

West Street between Cook Street and Scotland Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements 04:00hrs to 14:00hrs on the 5 October 2025

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), North Street off ramp

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), 2 western lanes

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), Stobcross Street off ramp

M8 Kingston Bridge (northbound), West Street on ramp

Prohibition of vehicle movements 04:00hrs to 15:00hrs on the 5 October 2025

M74 off-slip to Seaward Street (lane restrictions)

M74 northbound junction 1 off ramp (lane restriction) to Carnoustie Street

Prohibition of vehicle movements 04:00hrs to 16:30hrs on the 5 October 2025

M8 westbound junction 23 off ramp to Dumbreck Road

M77 Junction 1 southbound off ramp to Dumbreck Road

Suspension of bus lane restrictions 04:00hrs on 5 October 2025 to 16:30hrs on 5 October 2025

LW0145 - Argyle Street, (Eastbound), between, Hope Street and Union Street

LW0138 - Glassford Street, (Northbound), between Argyle Street and Ingram Street

LW0630 - Gorbals Street, Victoria Bridge, (Southbound), between Clyde Street and Norfolk Street.

LW0756 - West George St / Nelson Mandela Pl, (Eastbound) between West Nile Street and George Square

LW0832 - Oswald Street, (Northbound) between Midland Street and Argyle Street

LW3372 - George Square (Westbound) between Hanover Street and South Frederick Street

----------- - Govan Road, (Eastbound), between, Pacific Drive and The Clyde Arc (Fastlink)

----------- - Ingram Street, (Eastbound), between Queen Street and South Frederick Street

----------- - Jamaica Street, (Northbound), between Howard Street and Argyle Street

----------- - The Clyde Arc, (Northbound), between, Govan Road and Finnieston Quay (Fastlink)