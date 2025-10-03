Glasgow is preparing to welcome 32,000 runners this Sunday for the 2025 AJ Bell Great Scottish Run, with inspirational charity runners and the Glasgow Warriors coming together at today’s media event to kick off celebrations for Scotland’s biggest running event.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite a challenging week of weather which caused the cancellation of the Junior and Mini kids event tomorrow, the spirit and the tenacity of runners has shone through as today’s official photoshoot showed. With weather set to improve on Sunday, tens of thousands of runners and over 100,000 spectators will turn out on Sunday to raise millions of pounds, achieve personal goals, and enjoy one of Scotland’s most iconic running events.

Among today’s assembly of runners was Millie Gairn from Airdrie Harriers. She has won the Junior race as first female for the last three years and will line up for her first ever AJ Bell Great Scottish Run 10K on Sunday. Millie said, “I’m really excited to run with such a big crowd cheering me on, I can’t wait for the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also looking forward to Sunday is Colleen Davidson, running for The Beatson, in her first ever 10k, she said, “I’m feeling nervous but more excited. It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and I’m doing this for such an amazing cause having come through the other side of Breast Cancer myself.”

Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/

Sending the thousands of runners, including their very own legend and Scotland Assistant Coach Pete Horne on their way, will be Glasgow Warriors players Rory Darge and Ollie Smith. They’ll be taking on the role of official starters on St Vincent Street by ringing the start bell – fitting representatives of a club used to playing in all weathers!

Paul Foster, Chief Executive for The Great Run Company, said: “We were really sorry to have to cancel Saturday’s Junior & Mini kids events due to the adverse weather, but we’ll be sending all the kids their medals in the post and encouraging them to complete their own running challenge.

“We’re delighted that the weather is set to improve on Sunday for the sold out 10K and Half Marathon. The event is an annual celebration of running that draws people from across Scotland and beyond to take on a challenge, to enjoy an unforgettable experience with crowds roaring them on from start to finish, to raise hugely important funds for good causes!

I’d like to wish ever single runner the very best of luck for their run this Sunday.”

For the full Sunday timetable and event guide, click here