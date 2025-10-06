After an uncertain week of weather, the sun made a glorious appearance for the 32,000 inspirational runners who brought the colour, energy, and cheer to the Sunday streets of Glasgow at the 2025 AJ Bell Great Scottish Run.

Glasgow’s city centre was transformed into a festival of running as thousands took part in the 10K and Half Marathon, cheered on by over 100,000 supporters as part of the city’s famous spirit.

Every year the energy and excitement builds at the start line, and this year was no exception, with the new start line at the top of St Vincent Street giving runners a welcome break from the usual uphill climb.

With a big crowd energy, feelgood music from Heart Radio, the official starting bell was rung by Glasgow Warriors and Scotland Captain Rory Darge alongside Warriors teammate Ollie Smith, who were also cheering on club staff running in the Half Marathon to raise money for their ‘Fighting for our Families’ campaign.

Rory said, “It was amazing to see so many people giving the run a shot to raise money for so many different causes. I’ve never run in the Great Scottish Run myself and was blown away by the energy – it was really cool to be a part of it – and we got the weather!”

Ollie added, “It was a proper party atmosphere, my hand is sore from all the start line high fives.”

The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run is one of the city’s most loved annual events. Every year it brings communities together and people of all running abilities take part in the 10K and the Half Marathon for personal reasons and to raise millions of pounds for charities big and small.

The event takes runners via the Kingston Bridge – always a highlight, and the squinty bridge, with music, singing and giein’ it laldy crowds, to the finish line in Glasgow Green.

Among those runners spotted at the finish line was former Olympic swimming champion Ross Murdoch who completed the Half Marathon in an impressive 1 hour 35 mins.

Also finishing was Ian Houson running for Insulinoma UK in the Half Marathon, who managed to shave 5 minutes off his personal best saying, “What a fantastic day, the organisation was great, and the crowds were amazing all the way round shouting out my name really got me through it. I love Glasgow.”

Club athletes claiming first place in the Half Marathon was Jamie Burns (Shettleston Harriers) and Katie Rourke (Gala Harriers) and in the 10K Scott Stirling (Falkirk Victoria Harriers) and Jill Cherry (Victoria Park City of Glasgow AC).

Paul Foster, Chief Executive, The Great Run Company, said: “Glasgow once again turned out in force to deliver an incredible party atmosphere. The sun was shining, the crowds cheered and we got to witness some exceptional performances from our club athletes, fun runners and fundraisers, who make this event what it is – a real celebration of running!

“The event continues to grow in popularity with more runners on the start line this year than ever before, and it’s really exciting that the rise in running is being driven by a younger audience, the future of this great event.

“I congratulate each and every one of our participants for their incredible achievements. We can’t wait to see you next year to do it all again!”

If these pictures inspire you, you can sign up for an earlybird spot in next year’s event.

1 . Great Scottish Run Rory Darge & Ollie Smith from Glasgow Warriors got things started. | Jeff Holmes

2 . Great Scottish Run 2025 Thousands took part in the event, with millions raised for great causes. | Jeff Holmes

3 . Great Scottish Run 2025 Great Scottish Run 2025 took place on Sunday, 5 October | Jeff Holmes