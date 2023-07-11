Glasgow growers enjoy new Greyfriars Garden allotment in city centre

A council-owned site near the Victorian neo-Gothic style Barony Hall off High Street is now home to the new Greyfriars Biophilic Garden, a city centre allotment with 56 growing spaces that have been snapped up by growers ranging in age from mid 20s to over 80 years.

The previous Greyfriars Garden was set up as part of the council’s Stalled Spaces initiative in 2012 and was always intended to be temporary with the Shuttle Street site earmarked for development. With plans now afoot for the area, a new council site has been found for the growers.

The council has leased the new site to Greyfriars Biophilic Garden and it will be managed by the committee.

Irene Graham, Secretary, said: “This is an amazing site. It is truly a gift to us. Everyone loves it here and it is a sheer joy to walk into. It makes you feel good and it is as much about growing community, as it is a growing community. It is very sociable and everyone helps everyone else look after their crops.”

Veronica Low, Chairperson, added: “We’re thrilled with our new food growing site. We needed a more permanent space, and that’s what we have now, so we can plan ahead, fundraise and organise new activity.

“It is heart-warming to see so many new gardeners joining us and bringing their amazing skills. Thanks to support from Glasgow City Council, our green oasis in the city centre now has a bright future.”

The group worked in partnership with the council’s Greenspace and Biodiversity team to create 56 raised beds including three accessible beds which a chair or wheelchair can fit beneath. It also has a covered communal seating area and storage units. Reusable items from the old site, like barrels, have been reused as planters.

Councillor Angus Millar, Glasgow Convener for Climate, said: “I’m delighted that the council has been able to provide this attractive alternative location for the food growing project.

“The fabulous new space is close to the former site and has more growing spaces. This lovely setting, enclosed by a sandstone wall, will be a fantastic asset for the established Greyfriars Garden community and is a great example of the kind of spaces we want to create via the council’s Food Growing Strategy.

“The range of fruit, veg and flowers that the gardeners are already growing after just a few months is impressive, and I know they will take the garden from strength to strength.”

