Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Govanhill Housing Association got approval to build 24 homes on a derelict site on Butterbiggins Road three years ago.

There are to be eight flats with three bedrooms, nine with two bedrooms and five with one bedroom – and four parking spaces according to a design statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five storey development would also offer two wheelchair flats – with three and two bedrooms.

The scheme was approved in 2021 and – last month the housing association has asked for two conditions to be changed to to “allow a meaningful site start” as part of a new application to the council.

One of the conditions involves carrying out an investigation for landfill gas before work takes place. The second restriction involves remediation being undertaken if previously unidentified contamination is found before work can restart.

The housing association has requested “that conditions are amended to allow a meaningful site start to proceed in conjunction with the required site remediation measures.”

The latest application said: “Site Investigation indicates modest contamination which will be dealt with as per the agreed site remediation strategy.”