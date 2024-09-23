Growing Glasgow: Glasgow’s Granary Quay shortlisted for best development at UK Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Demand for high-quality rental properties is soaring in the city as Granary Quay, Glasgow’s latest build-to-rent (BTR) property hits an impressive 70% occupancy rate, far exceeding expectations just three months after a phased opening.

Located along the iconic River Clyde, the 342 bed development has also been shortlisted for Best Development at the prestigious Love to Rent Awards, a leading UK platform celebrating excellence in the BTR sector.

Developed by the award-winning Dandara Living, Granary Quay is part of a strong showing by the developer, which has also secured nominations in four additional categories: Best Build to Rent Developer, Best Build to Rent Building Management, Social Value Impact in BTR, and Build to Rent Sustainability. The winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony on Friday 25th October in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate its early success, Granary Quay is throwing its doors open to the public on Wednesday, September 25th, with a vibrant launch event. From 1pm to 9 pm, guests are invited to tour the apartments, experience the stunning waterfront views, and get a taste of the lifestyle on offer. There will be live music from homegrown talent, exciting performances, and a range of cocktails and drinks, alongside street food provided by west-end favourite, Juicy.

John Young - www.YoungMedia.co.u

Set in the vibrant Glasgow Harbour area, Granary Quay offers a mix of studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, many boasting stunning waterfront views. With both furnished and unfurnished options available, the development blends style with convenience. Visitors to the open day will have a chance to view the apartments, meet current residents and see the wide range of first-class on-site amenities, including a gym, fitness studio, and beautifully designed communal areas perfect for socialising, coworking, and relaxing.

For those who can’t wait to call Granary Quay home, there is also an exclusive launch offer available until the end of October: anyone who signs up and moves in before October 31st will receive 50% off their December rent (Ts and Cs apply)—the perfect festive welcome!

Hannah Currie, General Manager at Granary Quay said: “It’s fantastic to see Granary Quay shortlisted for Best Development at the Love to Rent Awards. This recognition is testament to the dedication of our team in creating a high-quality, community-focused living space that meets the evolving needs of Glasgow’s rental market. Hitting 70% occupancy in just three months shows there’s real demand for what we offer here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to invite everyone to our launch event next week. Come along, explore the apartments, and discover why Granary Quay is proving so popular. We look forward to welcoming our next wave of residents!”