Plans have been put forward to develop a former police station in Finnieston into over 60 new apartments as well as commercial units.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site on Argyle Street which used to be the former Cranstonhill police station would be demolished and replaced with a new five/six storey block by developers West Point Homes.

In the report, planning official state: “The application presents a major opportunity to replace a long-standing vacant building in a highly prominent location with good quality homes and commercial space. The proposed building would make a significant contribution to repairing the fragmented built form at this key junction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The provision of active frontages would encourage footfall along the south side of Argyle Street and in turn contribute to the vitality and viability of Cranstonhill/Yorkhill Town Centre. The design, form, materiality and reinstatement of the historic building line would enhance the setting of St Vincent Crescent Conservation Area.

West Point Homes

“Finnieston is a centrally located and vibrant neighbourhood where housing is at a premium. The proposal would deliver 62 new homes to help meet demand and address the housing emergency.”

Inside the building there would be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and six commercial units on the ground floor. City planners are being urged to approve the development as the previous proposal of 78 flats was refused in 2021.

A design document submitted with the new application said: “The site marks the junction of three major routes –- Argyle Street, St Vincent Street and Finnieston Street. It is highly prominent and provides a real opportunity for a landmark building that extends the scale, urban fabric, domestic and commercial elements of the adjacent blocks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Point Homes

“The design of the building presents a simple, crisp modern aesthetic with large glazed areas. The building is unique and designed specifically for this site.

“The design aims to create a contemporary tenement with a controlled elegance that sits well in the context of the surrounding tenements. A high quality, robust palette of materials will be used throughout.”