There are hopes to construct, one, two and three bedroom homes across five blocks with the development varying in height from four, five and six storeys.

They are to be carbon free homes kept warm with ground source heat pumps.

A planning application has been submitted for the bid at Newlands Road from CALA Management and Celeros Flow Technology LLP.

Neighbours have submitted 85 objections over the plan expressing concerns about over-development, design, overshadowing and loss of privacy among others. There have also been 13 letters of support.

The old Newlands College and factory buildings are being demolished on the site.

A design statement said: The proposed development supports the regeneration of the wider area by facilitating redevelopment of a prominent site which is currently underutilised and of low architectural quality, which actively detracts from the character of the surrounding area.

The proposed development will make an important contribution to wider area vitality and viability and the design of the proposal will create a distinctive sense of place.”

Explaining more about the plot to be developed, a council planning paper said: “The application site consists of the western portion of the Cathcart Economic Development Area (EDA). The rest of the EDA is occupied by Celeros Flow Technology, formerly known as Weir Pumps.

The application site is also owned by Celeros and has been declared by them surplus to their current operating requirements.”

The application is recommended for approval by officials.