The Guardian’s guide ranks each institution across a number of different criteria - including student’s satisfaction with teaching, feedback and the student to staff ratio. These scores are then brought together to give the universities a Guardian score.

The data is also collated from the National Student Survey, with the option to filter results by individual courses.

Keep reading to see where each of Glasgow’s universities rank both in Scotland and the UK.

1 . St Andrews St Andrews placed 1st in Scotland and 2nd in the UK. Overall Guardian score: 98.3 | Canva/Getty Images

2 . University of Edinburgh University of Edinburgh placed 2nd in Scotland and 14th in the UK. Guardian score out of 100: 69.4 | PA

3 . University of Aberdeen University of Aberdeen ranked 3rd in Scotland and 18th in the UK. Guardian score out of 100: 65.7 Photo: Third Party

4 . University of Strathclyde University of Strathclyde ranked 4th in Scotland and 19th in the UK. Guardian score out of 100: 64.8. Photo: Third Party