Guns N’ Roses announce rescheduled tour with Glasgow date this summer

Powerhouse American rock band Guns N’ Roses have announced a massive 2023 world tour, headlining stadiums, festivals and arenas in the Middle East, Europe and North America. There’s space in the packed schedule for the show, originally planned for Glasgow Green in 2022 to now take place at Bellahouston Park on Tuesday 27 June.
Original bookings for the 2022 Glasgow Green show are still valid for the 2023 Bellahouston Park show and ticket holders do not need to contact their ticket provider to change this. If you bought a ticket last year, you will receive an email confirming this.
The tour will kick off in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday 5 June before continuing across Europe, reaching Glasgow later that month.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday 22nd February at 10am local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday 24th February at 10am local time on gunsnroses.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!
Guns N’ Roses 2023 GLOBAL TOUR DATES
Mon Jun 05 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Park Hayarkon
Fri Jun 09 – Madrid, Spain – Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
Mon Jun 12 – Vigo, Spain – Estadio Abanca Balaídos
Thu Jun 15 – Dessel, Belgium – Grasspop Metal Meeting
Sat Jun 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell
Wed Jun 21 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock
Tue Jun 27 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park
Fri Jun 30 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
Mon Jul 03 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsch Bank Park
Wed Jul 05 – Bern, Switzerland – BERNEXPO
Sat Jul 08 – Rome, Italy – Circo Massimo
Tue Jul 11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Megaland
Thu Jul 13 – Paris, France – La Defense
Sun Jul 16 – Bucharest, Romania – National Arena
Wed Jul 19 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Athens, Greece – Olympic Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Moncton, NB – Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Tue Aug 08 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau
Fri Aug 11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Mon Aug 21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Thu Aug 24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
Sat Aug 26 – Nashville, TN – GEODIS Park
Tue Aug 29 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Fri Sep 01 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
Wed Sep 06 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Sat Sep 09 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
Tue Sep 12 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
Fri Sep 15 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Wed Sep 20 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sat Sep 23 – Kansas City, MO – Kauffman Stadium
Tue Sep 26 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Thu Sep 28 – Houston, TX – Minute Maid Park
Sun Oct 01 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sun Oct 08 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Wed Oct 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field
Mon Oct 16 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
Guns N’ Roses endure as one of the most dynamic, dangerous, and definitive American rock bands in history. Embedded in popular culture, their landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time,” while their Not In This Lifetime… Tour (2016-2019) ranked as the “fourth-highest grossing concert tour of all time.”
During 1991, Guns N’ Roses shook the world with the one-two punch of the 7x-platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II, clinching the top two spots of the Billboard 200 upon arrival.
With total sales of 100 million units thus far, their catalog also consists of G N’ R Lies (5x-platinum), The Spaghetti Incident? (platinum), Greatest Hits (5x-platinum), and Chinese Democracy (platinum).
They are one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 24 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Following the reunion of the century, they headlined Coachella and sold 5 million-plus tickets on the Not In This Lifetime… Tour.
Guns N’ Roses are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).