Scottish Labour defeated the SNP to win the Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse by-election, with Reform UK finishing third. Labour's Davy Russell had 8,559 votes, ahead of SNP candidate Katy Loudon on 7,957 and Ross Lambie of Reform on 7,088. The poll was subject to intense scrutiny less than a year until the Scottish Parliament election.

Davy Russell, as the new MSP for Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse, said: "I'm so proud to be elected as member of the Scottish Parliament of my home and my community", the victorious Russell said as he addressed supporters at the count. We all feel we've been let down by the SNP. After nearly two decades, they don't deserve another chance."

Russell said the local community had shown "the poison of Reform isn't us, it isn't Scotland and we don't want your division here".

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said "People have made it clear that they do want a Labour government to move much more quickly in demonstrating the improvement in their lives. We have, in this by-election, proven the pollsters wrong, the political commentators wrong and the bookies wrong."

Take a look at how polling day and the count unfolded as the shock result was announced.

