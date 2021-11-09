Over 301,000 people signed the petition, including more than 2,400 in Glasgow

A petition to limit the sale and use of fireworks to licensed displays only has received over 301,000 signatures, including 2,420 from people in Glasgow.

The petition said: “Current legislation allows for public use of fireworks 16 hours a day, every day, making it impossible for vulnerable groups to take precautions against the distress they can cause.

“Better enforcement of existing law is insufficient; limiting their sale & use to licensed displays only is necessary.”

The petition called on the UK Government to restrict the sales of fireworks to only organisers and licensed displays.

This, the organisers of the petition, say, will help to “protect vulnerable people and animals from the distress and anxiety caused by unexpected firework noise and pollution.

“Legislation that balances people’s desires for firework displays, and individual rights to not be distressed throughout the year, is needed now.”

The petition closed on 21 January 2021 and was debated in Parliament yesterday.

For a breakdown of the signatures in constituencies in Glasgow, see below.

Glasgow North 294

Glasgow North East 354

Glasgow East 375

Glasgow Central 376

Glasgow South 544