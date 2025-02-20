Here's why Strathclyde students classes could be disrupted as workers set to strike

Workers at a Glasgow university are set to strike over pension changes described as “cynical”.

It was confirmed by Unite Scotland that hundreds of workers at University of Strathclyde will undertake two weeks of strike action in March. The action comes after the union accused the university of a “cynical” attempt to amend its initial “detrimental pension proposals” without consulting the union.

Workers including technicians, cleaners, security and estates staff such as plumbers, joiners and electricians will undertake the action between March 10 and March 23.

The workers in dispute are part of the Strathclyde Pension Fund (SPF) and the union claim that they are at risk of losing thousands of pounds a year due “to the University of Strathclyde proposing to move existing and future workers into an inferior superannuation scheme,” according to the union.

Unite claims the move is a ‘cash grab’ because the university wants to access a pension surplus of nearly £100m.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members at Strathclyde university are set for strike action because their employer is attempting a shameful cash grab on their pensions. The university have left our members with no option but to take this action because they are furious that their pension pots are at risk.”

“Unite will back our members 100% as the fight to protect their pensions intensifies in the coming weeks.”

Calls for intervention from the Scottish Government have been ignored in light of the university’s failure to consult with Unite over its pension proposals as it receives public funds. The union claims that the university is riding ‘roughshod’ over workers’ rights and the Scottish Government’s Fair Work principles.

The university to date has failed to respond to Unite’s attempts to resolve the dispute through negotiation.

Alison MacLean, Unite regional coordinating officer, said: “Strathclyde university is attempting to ignore Unite by ramming through these punitive pension proposals. There has been radio silence from the university despite our offer to negotiate a resolution to this dispute.”

“The Scottish Government also have a responsibility because Strathclyde university receives significant public money yet they are attempting to ride roughshod over workers’ rights and rip up the Fair Work principles.”

“The university has a pension surplus of £100m and we have offered to explore ways of improving its short term financial position. It comes as no surprise that management is refusing to do this because it means tackling exorbitant executive pay.”

The University of Strathclyde said that they are “disappointed” with the decision to undertake strike action.

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said: "Having engaged in extensive consultation over many months, we are disappointed with the trade union’s decision to ask its members to undertake strike action.

“We will now take all necessary steps to mitigate the disruption that strike action may have on our students and their studies.

“Following further consultation with our staff we have recently shared an enhanced pension proposal. The University remains committed to providing an excellent pension provision to its staff. A decision regarding the proposed change of pension provider has not yet been made."