Licensed premises have sit on the site at the corner of Maryhill Road and Fingal Street since 1848 with the well-known neighbourhood favourite being named after the nearby dry dock that was constructed by the canal company in 1790 and was last used for boat repair in the early sixties.

The site on Maryhill Road was acquired by Maryhill Housing Association (MHA) in June 2024 and will be used to build new affordable homes in the area.

The Kelvin Dock site is located across the road from Lock 22 on the Glasgow, Forth and Clyde Canal, and diagonally across from the Association’s new Locks View development which has transformed land that had lay derelict for years in the Botany area.

The plans are also part of the wider Maryhill Transformational Regeneration Area (TRA) project. Maryhill is one of eight TRAs identified for regeneration and development through Transforming Communities: Glasgow (TC:G), a partnership between Glasgow City Council, The Scottish Government and Wheatley Homes Glasgow. MHA is working alongside this partnership to transform the area and create a new sustainable, mixed-tenure community.

Due to strong local interest in the former pub, MHA explored options for preserving elements of the original building. However, a structural engineering report recommended the site be demolished to pave the way for new homes.

Rebecca Wilson, Chief Executive at Maryhill Housing Association, said: “We understand the fondness many locals have for the former Kelvin Dock pub, and it is a shame the pub building could not be retained in some way.

“However, the new affordable homes planned for this site will play a key role in transforming the area for the local community and future generations to come. Maryhill Housing is delighted to be working in partnership with TC:G and Glasgow City Council to deliver this project.”