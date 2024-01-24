Historic feature of 'listed' Carnbooth Hotel saved after demolition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The listed Carnbooth Hotel near Carmunnock was demolished in December for public safety reasons, after a deliberate blaze left it roofless and without floors, windows and doors.

The red sandstone decorative porch is being salvaged from the rubble with councillors requesting it be reused within Glasgow in the future.

The building was a children’s care home in the 1980s and its most recent use was as a hotel, although it has not operated since 2018.

A council official told a meeting today that in early December it came to light that there was “clear evidence that members of the public were continuing to access the site either out of curiousity or criminal intent. Meanwhile the structural stability of the building had continued to deteriorate.”

He said a “quick demolition’ was ordered on the grounds of public safety with the building razed in December. Six letters of objection were lodged over the move raising concerns about losing a listed building.

Speaking at today’s planning applications committee chair Ken Andrew, SNP, asked if if the porch could be used in a new development on the existing site rather than “disappear off to anywhere else”.

A planning officer said if there is no development on the site for 20 years the porch could be left unused. Councillor Andrew said there is a concern it could disappear from Glasgow heritage.

The planning official said it could be stipulated that the porch is to be used within the Glasgow city area, which was agreed by councillors.

Councillor Paul Leinster, SNP, said: “It is obviously deeply disappointing and upsetting that we are in the position of having to consider this. Anyone who was ever in Carnbooth House knows what an incredible building it was.”

He added the condition that the porch is retained within the city is “reasonable”.

The building was gutted following a deliberate fire in August, the council meeting heard.