Historic Glasgow bar listed for sale after closing in February

A historic bar in Glasgow’s Merchant City has been listed for sale - after it closed earlier this year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Strathduie Bar in the city’s Merchant City announced it’s closure earlier this year - having been taken over by new owners in May 2024.

Listed by Graham + Sibbald, the bar is described as being a “lively bar oozing with period features” in a “prominent location”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Strathduie Bar on Blackfriars Street had operated since being built in 1893 for publicans J & J McWilliam, wine and spirit merchants, however there has been a tavern on this site since 1840.

The listing describes the Strathduie as: “Graham + Sibbald are delighted to bring to the Market the Iconic Strathduie Bar in Glasgow's City Centre.

“The property for sale is situated in Glasgow's Merchant City offering a traditional pub with charming features. The property is brought to the market to let however the owner may sell.”

Announcing the closure of the bar last month, a spokesperson for the venue stated issues such as untreated wet rot on the foundations meant the bar was no longer viable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: "We are saddened to announce the closure of Strathduie Bar with immediate effect.

"Our team have been working to resolve the issues at play with the building itself, however, it has become apparent that the untreated wet rot on the foundations of the building is deemed no longer safe for our staff and customers.

"Our well-loved neighbourhood pub has built up a core friendly community, centred around our incredible venue staff.

"It is at this time that we want to thank you all for your hard work and commitment to making the venue what it is – a welcoming, vibrant venue made for all to feel a part of something special.

"We also want to extend a huge thank you to our local community, neighbours and resident artists who have shown us nothing but kindness and support throughout our tenure here on Blackfriars Street."