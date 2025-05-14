Located in the heart of Glasgow’s historic city centre, something remarkable is happening behind the scaffolding that is set to become Glasgow’s leading wedding and event destination. The multi-million-pound restoration of the A-listed Collectors Hall will form part of the 240 room AC Hotel by Marriott Glasgow, on George Street, adding a new dimension to the four-star hotel. It is scheduled to open this summer.
The new events space has been painstakingly restored, with period features retained wherever possible, which designers say will “seamlessly blend historic charm with modern elegance”. The Collectors Hall will offer a versatile space accommodating 120 seated guests and 200 standing. Designed to host a diverse range of events – including weddings, charity galas, exhibitions, product launches, and private dining experiences – it will bring life back to the beautiful former Parish Halls building off George Square.
The high-end venue will feature a dedicated private entrance on George Street, state-of-the-art AV and lighting facilities, a stylish canopied courtyard offering an 'outdoor feel' within an enclosed space, an exclusive bar, cloakroom, and restrooms, as well as a private dining space for up to 14 guests.
Jennifer Reoch, Jean Johansson and Gordon Smart present an exclusive walkthrough of the venue in its under-construction state, offering a preview of what's to come when The Collector's Hall opens its doors in summer 2025.
Introducing the redevelopment, AC by Marriott say: "This Grade A listed building is being thoughtfully reimagined as a space for unforgettable celebrations, elegant weddings and high-impact events. With soaring ceilings, a dramatic glass-roofed courtyard and a prime location just off George Square, The Collector's Hall blends Glasgow's rich heritage with modern luxury."
Craig Munro, General Manager of AC by Marriott Glasgow, explains: "The Collector's Hall is about legacy. We're building something that doesn't just serve today's needs but inspires future generations of celebration, connection and creativity. This first glimpse is only the beginning."