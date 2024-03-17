Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mohammad Choudhry had invested “substantial” money into the Govan Road premises, according to his agent.

His vision for the rundown B listed building includes a cinema, function suite and cafe, but he has seen previous planning applications for work on the building rejected by city planners.

On Friday he was granted the licence and councillors said it would be good to see the building put back into use. It is unclear whether he is preparing another planning application for the cinema building.

The city’s licensing board was told that Mr Choudhry had bought the property 10 years ago. The cinema is listed on the Buildings at Risk Register, and has been targeted by vandals.

Mr Choudhry’s representative said the building had decayed before his client bought it.

Although questioning why the building had got into a state, Councillor Alex Wilson, SNP, said: “It is an iconic building in the area and it is good to see it get some form of usage.”