Historic Possilpark cinema delist appeal dismissed

There has been significant development in the attempts to save the historic Vogue Cinema in Possilpark.

Following a months long campaign by Andrew Moore and others, a decision by the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) on 11 July 2025 means that the building will remain listed.

Almost 4,000 signatories campaigned to have the cinema building saved.

The historic art deco cinema was under threat of demolition after building owner Allied Vehicles sought permission to demolish it. A warrant was issued in December 2023 that would have seen the building come down.

Demolition work began in January 2024, before Glasgow City Council issued a 'building preservation notice' later that month.

We reported last year that there were serious concerns from local stakeholders about the future of the building.

Speaking about the situation at the time, one local Glasgow MSP said there had to be “a balance struck” between economic development and retaining the local heritage.

They said: "There has been a lot of local dismay about the potential loss of this historic cinema building in Possilpark which is a local landmark.

"However, there are also considerations to be had about its future development, Allied Vehicles are a major company in the area and have expansion plans so there has to be a balance struck about retaining local heritage and economic development.

"There is an opportunity to reach a compromise where some parts of the most architecturally interesting parts of the building might be able to be retained whilst building new development. I'm interested in exploring those opportunities.”

Located at 124 Balmore Road, the Vogue Cinema originally opened as the Mecca in August 1933, with it being designed by James McKissack who is best known as the architect of Glasgow's first purpose-built 'art-house' cinema - the Cosmo which is now known as the GFT on Rose Street.