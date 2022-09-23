HMV Live have announced gigs and signings in their Argyle Street store.

HMV Live has announced a range of intimate gigs and signings across their Glasgow venues.

Mark Owen, Simple Minds, GUN, and Boston Manor will be at HMV Argyle Street across September and October.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes as HMV has just released their own record label, 1921 Records.

Their first signing was India Arkin who was discovered after playing in the HMV Live & Local Programme.

Who is Mark Owen?

Mark Owen is best known for being a member of the pop-band Take That. Other members included Gary Barlow, Robbie Williams, Jason Orange and Howard Donald.

The band rose to fame in the early ‘90s, with their debut album reaching number two in the UK charts.

Robbie Williams left the band in 1995, but the band reunited in 2005 as a four-piece and their success continued.

In this 10 year gap, Mark Owen went solo, and reached number three in the charts with his debut single ‘Child’ in 1996.

A year later, his album ‘Green Man’ was released, and he went on to win Celebrity Big Brother and create two more albums called ‘In Your Own Time’ and ‘How the Mighty Fall’.

After the Take That reunion, Mark Owen released his fourth album ‘The Art of Doing Nothing.’

His new album, Land of Dreams was released on September 23, and features the singles ‘You Only Want Me’, ‘Are you Looking for Billy?’ and ‘Magic’.

How to get tickets

Access to the event is limited to wristbands only. You must purchase the album and the event entry to get your wristband.

Wristbands and albums can be collected from HMV Glasgow Argyle St on the day of the event.

Full list of dates