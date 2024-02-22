Holland and Barrett open new impressive Glasgow store after revamp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular health store have unveiled their new look premises inside Glasgow's Silverburn shopping centre.

Holland & Barrett have had a complete revamp with the new store being a bright and welcoming environment that is sure to entice customers in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As always, the store will be stocking a selection of vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition, natural beauty, gluten-free and vegan foods. Announcing the news on social media, Silverburn said: "Say hello to the new look at Holland & Barrett.

A look inside the new Holland and Barrett shop at Silverburn

"Holland & Barrett are one of the leading brands for health and wellbeing, supplying their customers with a range of vitamins, minerals, health supplements, specialist foods and natural beauty products.