Holland and Barrett open new impressive Glasgow store after revamp
A popular health store have unveiled their new look premises inside Glasgow's Silverburn shopping centre.
Holland & Barrett have had a complete revamp with the new store being a bright and welcoming environment that is sure to entice customers in.
As always, the store will be stocking a selection of vitamins, supplements, sports nutrition, natural beauty, gluten-free and vegan foods. Announcing the news on social media, Silverburn said: "Say hello to the new look at Holland & Barrett.
"Holland & Barrett are one of the leading brands for health and wellbeing, supplying their customers with a range of vitamins, minerals, health supplements, specialist foods and natural beauty products.
"To celebrate their new look they will be sampling some products in store on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25 between 11am and 5pm."