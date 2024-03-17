Holocaust survivor Henry Wuga, who made his home in Glasgow, dies aged 100

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to an "extraordinary" Holocaust survivor who spent decades educating people about the Nazi atrocity. The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust announced today that Henry Wuga had died, a month after turning 100.

Henry was born in Nuremberg in 1924 to Karl and Lore Wuga. In May 1939, as pre-war tensions were rising in his home country of Germany, he escaped to Scotland via a child safety mission known as the Kindertransport. By the time World War II began, he was in Glasgow, a place he called home.

First Minister Humza Yousaf praised Mr Wuga's impact on the country he came to call home: "I'm devastated to hear of Henry's passing. His loss will be felt by communities right across Scotland & beyond," he posted on social media.

"He worked over decades to remind us of the horrors of the Holocaust, which must never be forgotten."

In a statement released on Sunday morning, Holocaust Memorial Day Trust chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman said the group was "heartbroken".

"Henry was a gentleman: charming, dapper and above all, a force for good," she said.

"The work that he, and his late wife Ingrid, did in sharing their testimonies, made an immense impact on thousands of people across Scotland.

"All of us at the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust send our deepest sympathies to his daughters Hilary and Gillian and all his family and loved ones.

"Thank you for everything, Henry. We will miss you."

Ahead of Mr Wuga's 100th birthday in February, his local MSP Jackson Carlaw paid a tribute in Holyrood during First Minister's Questions.

Mr Carlaw posted on X: "How joyful it was just last month for us all to celebrate with Henry the reaching of his centenary.

"Today we mourn his passing & send much love to Hilary, Gillian & the family. In his own quiet way, Henry was a Statesman. May his memory be a blessing."

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar described Mr Wuga as "warm, charming and compassionate", adding: "We owe it to his generation to share their stories and always strive for peace."