Home Bargains looking to build site near Glasgow that will create 400 jobs

Home Bargains are looking to create a space near Glasgow after getting more popular throughout Scotland.

We all love a bargain, don’t we? Now, Home Bargains is planning to open a new site near Glasgow in a move that could create 400 local jobs.

The popular shopping store wants to transform a site in Castlecary near Cumbernauld into a state-of-the-art distribution hub with office accommodation.

Advertisement

With over 600 stores in the UK, T.J. Morris Ltd, trading as Home Bargains, has asked for permission to invest in the 7.81 hectares site.

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We are hugely excited about the potential for our plans for Castlecary.

“This site is ideal for several reasons – access for our distribution hub, positive use of a brownfield site, and most importantly the skills and talents of local people.

“Whether it is apprenticeships, opportunities for local suppliers, or improving the public realm, we know that our proposals can deliver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our success is down to being able to offer a wide range of top brands at discounted prices.

“Our plan to invest in a new distribution hub in Scotland shows our long-term commitment to continuing our growth.

“This investment will allow Home Bargains to meet the demands of our customers both now, and in the future.”

It is also hoped that this move will start bringing shoppers to the local area more rather than being resorted to just the city centre in Glasgow.

Advertisement