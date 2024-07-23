Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

So far, only one carriage has been saved – Car 128 – which will go display at the Riverside Transport Museum.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1980 Metro-Cammell trains that served the City of Glasgow for 44 years on the Subway took their last journey in June. Now efforts are being made to ensure a part of local transport history is saved from the scrapheap.

The entire rolling stock that was decommissioned - all legacy Subway carriages - were acquired by Swiss firm Stadler Rail, the company that supplied the next generation of trains that now run on the inner and outer circle lines. ­

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One carriage will be preserved in Glasgow at the transport museum. Stadler has set a price of £5,000 for each of the other heritage carriages. It has indicated that the fee could be waived if an appropriate home was found for a part of the legacy before a deadline of the end of August.

Glasgow Subway

There are fears that the remainder of the 1980 Subway will be lost if urgent action is not taken. Now Ben Denton-Cardew, a rail industry lawyer, is in talks to preserve ten out of the thirty remaining carriages.

He told the Scottish Daily Mail: “I attended the university in Glasgow and so have travelled on these old trains many hundreds of times. I read that they were being scrapped and thought that was a real shame. It would be such a loss of Scottish railway heritage.

“I have clients – actual and potential – lined up, including film companies and rail heritage sites in Scotland, and there has been great interest in saving these trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me and many others, the subway carriages are more than just trains. They are part of the fabric of this city and that is something which is fundamentally worth preserving.”

The trains are currently at the Glasgow Subway depot in Govan. Any remaining carriages will be scrapped at the end of August.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), which runs the Glasgow Subway, are working on a program that will lead to driverless trains on the network and the installation of London Underground-style platform screen doors at stations by the end of the year.

An SPT spokesperson said: “All 17 new trains are going through various stages of testing before being introduced into passenger service in the summer and then we’ll say a final goodbye to our long-serving legacy fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Work is also due to begin on platform strengthening works in stations, which must be complete before the introduction of platform screen doors, which will be the next big thing passengers will see. Behind the scenes, we continue to work on the installation of new signalling and communications systems.

“There are still some challenging key milestones to be reached before we can say Subway modernisation is complete, but good progress is being made thanks to the tremendous efforts of our staff and contractors.”