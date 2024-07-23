Last chance to save a decommissioned Subway carriage before they are sent to the scrapyard
The 1980 Metro-Cammell trains that served the City of Glasgow for 44 years on the Subway took their last journey in June. Now efforts are being made to ensure a part of local transport history is saved from the scrapheap.
The entire rolling stock that was decommissioned - all legacy Subway carriages - were acquired by Swiss firm Stadler Rail, the company that supplied the next generation of trains that now run on the inner and outer circle lines.
One carriage will be preserved in Glasgow at the transport museum. Stadler has set a price of £5,000 for each of the other heritage carriages. It has indicated that the fee could be waived if an appropriate home was found for a part of the legacy before a deadline of the end of August.
There are fears that the remainder of the 1980 Subway will be lost if urgent action is not taken. Now Ben Denton-Cardew, a rail industry lawyer, is in talks to preserve ten out of the thirty remaining carriages.
He told the Scottish Daily Mail: “I attended the university in Glasgow and so have travelled on these old trains many hundreds of times. I read that they were being scrapped and thought that was a real shame. It would be such a loss of Scottish railway heritage.
“I have clients – actual and potential – lined up, including film companies and rail heritage sites in Scotland, and there has been great interest in saving these trains.
“To me and many others, the subway carriages are more than just trains. They are part of the fabric of this city and that is something which is fundamentally worth preserving.”
The trains are currently at the Glasgow Subway depot in Govan. Any remaining carriages will be scrapped at the end of August.
Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), which runs the Glasgow Subway, are working on a program that will lead to driverless trains on the network and the installation of London Underground-style platform screen doors at stations by the end of the year.
An SPT spokesperson said: “All 17 new trains are going through various stages of testing before being introduced into passenger service in the summer and then we’ll say a final goodbye to our long-serving legacy fleet.
“Work is also due to begin on platform strengthening works in stations, which must be complete before the introduction of platform screen doors, which will be the next big thing passengers will see. Behind the scenes, we continue to work on the installation of new signalling and communications systems.
