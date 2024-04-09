Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SIM Building Group has submitted a new bid to develop a site at Ruchazie Place, after an initial proposal was rejected in 2022 and refused on appeal last year.

The firm, which is working with Thenue Housing Association, wants to provide a four-storey block with 12 “affordable two bedroom flats” on the land, which was once used as council social work offices.

It has been in talks with planning officials over the revised scheme and said recommendations have been taken onboard.

Council planners rejected the original proposal due to concerns over “poor quality” design, an “excessive” car parking area and failure to provide “adequate” outdoor space. They also wanted more information on flood risk.

That decision was then upheld by councillors on the city’s planning review committee, despite the applicant arguing the “loss of these affordable homes would have very real and negative consequences for those in need of good quality, safe housing in the area”.

The new application states the “derelict building that currently sits on the site has lay empty for several years and has in recent times been broken into and set on fire with the building becoming an eyesore for local residents”.

Plans include a “communal amenity space”, between the building and Gartcraig Road, as well as a communal drying area, bike store and eight car parking spaces. A bank of 36 solar panels are proposed on the roof.

SIM Building Group believe the new proposal is “acceptable, and the proposed scale, design and massing” comply with council policies.

“The development will not impact on the wider qualities and character of the area and will in fact improve it giving a strong focus on the existing road junction on which it sits,” the application adds.

“This is a brownfield site within the designated residential area surrounding the city and sits directly within an area marked for the strategic housing investment programme.

