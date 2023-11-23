Huge queues as TK Maxx opens it doors at Braehead shopping centre

Spanning 2 floors and 17,254 sq. ft., the TK Maxx store specialises in offering well-loved brands at lower prices and is packed with designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP.

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to bring TK Maxx to Glasgow, giving local shoppers the chance to shop high-brand fashion, accessories, and more, all at great prices. We want to give our valued Glasgow treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store!”