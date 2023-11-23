Register
Huge queues as TK Maxx opens it doors at Braehead shopping centre

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 13:29 GMT

TK Maxx have opened their doors at Braehead shopping centre with huge queues gathering for the stores opening today (Thursday November, 23).

Spanning 2 floors and 17,254 sq. ft., the TK Maxx store specialises in offering well-loved brands at lower prices and is packed with designer labels and one-off gems at up to 60% less than the RRP. 

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “We are thrilled to bring TK Maxx to Glasgow, giving local shoppers the chance to shop high-brand fashion, accessories, and more, all at great prices. We want to give our valued Glasgow treasure seekers the best shopping experience possible, and we’re confident they will enjoy our new bright and beautiful store!”  

