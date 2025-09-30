Huge Scandinavian indoor activity park to make UK debut at Braehead Shopping Centre

SGS UK Retail has announced that SuperPark, the global indoor leisure and recreation concept, is to make its UK debut at Braehead Shopping Centre.

SuperPark will open a 30,000 sq ft space early next year, adding a significant new experience-led anchor to further diversify the centre’s offer and appeal to consumers.

Founded in Finland, SuperPark operates in 26 parks worldwide across Finland, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, attracting millions of visitors annually. Its landmark signing at Braehead is a significant step in the next stage of its global expansion.

SuperPark’s ethos is centred on delivering an innovative, family-friendly approach to fitness and recreation. At Braehead, it will offer visitors an activity wonderland with 40 attractions, including adventure challenges, sporting games, and freestyle activities – creating an immersive, joyful play experience that will excite and unite audiences of all ages.

The significant investment from SuperPark reinforces Braehead’s reputation for innovation and diversity of offer, underpinned by its ability to attract brands seeking to deliver scalable, experience-led concepts to a large and loyal catchment. It is also the first major signing since the announcement of Braehead Ambition in the summer. The initiative has brought together the asset management, leasing, operational and marketing of Braehead Shopping Centre, Braehead Arena and Xsite to create a critical mass of retail, leisure and entertainment unmatched in Scotland.

Huw Kmiot, Associate Director of Asset Management at Pradera Lateral, commented: “The arrival of SuperPark is a major milestone for Braehead, reflecting both its strong trading performance and the continued confidence brands have that they will out-perform here. SuperPark’s debut at Braehead underlines the destination’s reputation as a place that delivers results and actively responds to growing consumer demand for immersive, experience-led leisure.”

Jonathan Doherty, Director of SuperPark UK, commented “Our choice of Braehead Shopping Centre to begin our UK roll-out is very deliberate. The centre already plays a broad role in consumer’s lives and enjoys very strong loyalty, and yet there is demand for even more experience-led concepts. This combination of consumer desire and consistently strong footfall are the ideal dynamics for our debut. We have the perfect space in the perfect place, and are excited that SuperPark is about to make its mark in the UK.”

The signing of SuperPark follows the news that Braehead has welcomed more visitors through its doors in the year ending June 2025 than ever before, with footfall and spend up by 3% and 4% year-on-year respectively, outperforming the regional benchmark, with the Scottish Retail-Consortium-KPMG reporting a 12 month average climb in sales of 0.1% . The strong growth follows sustained commitment from existing occupiers, with 16 brands renewing or extending their leases so far in 2025.