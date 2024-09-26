Huge techno warehouse rave in Glasgow given go-ahead

By Sarah Hilley - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Sep 2024, 14:07 BST
A dance and techno music festival in a huge warehouse has been given the go-ahead in Glasgow.

The PLTFRM festival will take place on September 28 and 29 at 33 Scotland Street. Performers include Kink, Dax J and Ben Sims.

A spokesman for the PLTFRM Festival said is has been been a “community event for 11 years” and attracts “people from all over the world.”

He said the event offers a “music academy, which gives people opportunities and “puts Glasgow on the map.”

Speaking at today’s Glasgow City Council licensing and regulatory committee, the representative added: “We have never had any problems. It is a music event that people always look forward to.”

The meeting heard the average age of gig goers is 28.

The committee granted the PLTFRM Festival from Push it to the Limit a temporary public entertainment licence this morning.

