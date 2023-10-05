Humza Yousaf makes cover of Time magazine as next generation leader

The Scottish First Minister has been named on Time’s list of the world’s ‘rising stars’ of politics.

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has made the front cover of Time magazine as the next generation of ‘trailblazers’ along with nine other leaders.

The magazine features a profile on the SNP leader with it noting that he is Scotland’s youngest leader as well as the first from an ethnic minority background.

During the interview, Yousaf reflected on seeing his portrait hanging on the wall in Bute House and the challenges which he has faced throughout his political career.

Yousaf said: “I really stand out because I look different.”

“It was really emotional. I remember looking at it and thinking, almost whatever happens now… mine will always be the one that looks different.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar nominated Yousaf as one of Time’s 100 Next saying: “I was pleased to meet First Minister Humza Yousaf for the first time recently at the British-Irish Council.

“We had a constructive meeting in which we pledged to continue to nurture the very positive relationship between Ireland and Scotland.

“We will work together to further deepen the links between our two countries from an economic and cultural point of view.”