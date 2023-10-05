Register
BREAKING
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Team news: Rangers starting XI v Aris Limassol named as 3 changes made
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance

Humza Yousaf makes cover of Time magazine as next generation leader

The Scottish First Minister has been named on Time’s list of the world’s ‘rising stars’ of politics.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 5th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has made the front cover of Time magazine as the next generation of ‘trailblazers’ along with nine other leaders.

The magazine features a profile on the SNP leader with it noting that he is Scotland’s youngest leader as well as the first from an ethnic minority background.

Most Popular

During the interview, Yousaf reflected on seeing his portrait hanging on the wall in Bute House and the challenges which he has faced throughout his political career.

Yousaf said: “I really stand out because I look different.”

“It was really emotional. I remember looking at it and thinking, almost whatever happens now… mine will always be the one that looks different.

Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar nominated Yousaf as one of Time’s 100 Next saying: “I was pleased to meet First Minister Humza Yousaf for the first time recently at the British-Irish Council.

“We had a constructive meeting in which we pledged to continue to nurture the very positive relationship between Ireland and Scotland.

“We will work together to further deepen the links between our two countries from an economic and cultural point of view.”

You can read more about the interview here.

Related topics:Humza YousafSNPBute HousePoliticians