Hyndland home interiors shop announces closure of flagship boutique
The shop on Hyndland Road has been at the heart of the neighbourhood for over six years and will be very sadly missed by locals. Designer and textiles graduate of The Glasgow School of Art, Fi Douglas launched Bluebellgray from her kitchen table in the West End in 2009 before launching the flagship boutique for her modern watercolour decorated bedding, homeware, wallpaper and fabric.
Taking to social media, Bluebellgray said: "After 6 wonderful years we have taken the decision to close our beautiful Hyndland shop. "I must have written this post in my head a hundred times over (during many nights awake at 3am) it feels very real to actually post it.
"This has been an incredibly hard decision to make, and more than anything I want to say thank you to our wonderful community and customers who have been so supportive and loyal to us over the last 6 years. Thank you for shopping with us and sharing in our colourful world- we have LOVED having our beautiful shop and it is with incredibly heavy hearts we are closing the doors.
"Independent retail is something I am so passionate about, I love not only selling our own products but also those of so many incredible designers and artisans from around the world. Finding beautiful and unique things for our customers has been one of the joys of my life- thank you to all the designers and companies we bought from for the shop, you are all amazing "However the world is now a very different place to when we opened our shop doors 6 years ago. Brexit, Covid, lockdowns, a cost of living crisis, supplier issues…they have all played their part in a negatively changing retail landscape for us. Most acutely we have had a huge rates increase from the local council and as a shop that is a destination for a lot of our customers, huge increases to parking charges have made the location incredibly difficult for us. We have poured so much love, time and money into this space, but in short, it is now impossible to make the shop work and as such we will be closing our doors in mid April. "Most importantly I want to say thank you to my shop team, they are at the heart of what made our shop such a special place- they built up personal relationships with so many customers and it’s very sad to loose that. Thank you for your professionalism, care and heart, I adore you all and I’m so sorry I couldn’t make this work. "Lastly, fear not, Bluebellgray is not going anywhere - we started online 15 years ago and we are still first and foremost an online retailer and brand, nothing is changing on that side, we are online." The shop will now move online, Bluebellgray can be found here.
