Hyndland home interiors shop announces closure of flagship boutique

"Independent retail is something I am so passionate about, I love not only selling our own products but also those of so many incredible designers and artisans from around the world. Finding beautiful and unique things for our customers has been one of the joys of my life- thank you to all the designers and companies we bought from for the shop, you are all amazing "However the world is now a very different place to when we opened our shop doors 6 years ago. Brexit, Covid, lockdowns, a cost of living crisis, supplier issues…they have all played their part in a negatively changing retail landscape for us. Most acutely we have had a huge rates increase from the local council and as a shop that is a destination for a lot of our customers, huge increases to parking charges have made the location incredibly difficult for us. We have poured so much love, time and money into this space, but in short, it is now impossible to make the shop work and as such we will be closing our doors in mid April. "Most importantly I want to say thank you to my shop team, they are at the heart of what made our shop such a special place- they built up personal relationships with so many customers and it’s very sad to loose that. Thank you for your professionalism, care and heart, I adore you all and I’m so sorry I couldn’t make this work. "Lastly, fear not, Bluebellgray is not going anywhere - we started online 15 years ago and we are still first and foremost an online retailer and brand, nothing is changing on that side, we are online." The shop will now move online, Bluebellgray can be found here.