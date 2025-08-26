A new £9million train station opened in East Kilbride last week (Wednesday 20 August) as part of major transport improvements in the South Lanarkshire town.

The modern facility replaces the previous station building and offers a significantly improved experience for passengers.

It’s part of the wider East Kilbride enhancement project, a £144million investment from the Scottish Government to electrify the line and improve rail services between the town and Glasgow.

The new station was delivered by Network Rail and contractor AmcoGiffen and is the latest milestone in the overall enhancement project.

Several upgrades have already been completed along the route, including the opening of a new £16m station at Hairmyres in May, new footbridges at Busby, Clarkston, and Giffnock stations, the renewal of the railway bridge in Busby, and the installation of a new road bridge on Thornliebank Road.

Speaking about the opening of the new station, managing director of Network Rail Scotland, Liam Sumpter said: “We know how important East Kilbride station is for people travelling to work, accessing education, and reaching vital services. That’s why we wanted to create a space that feels modern, welcoming, and built around the needs of the community. Everyone involved in the project has delivered on that vision, and the result is a station that’s truly fit for the future.

“The East Kilbride enhancement project is one of the most significant rail upgrades we’ve delivered in recent years. Each milestone, such as this one, brings us closer to a railway that better serves our passengers. We’re reaching the final stages now as we work to complete the electrification of the line and welcome electric trains onto the route towards the end of the year.”

Take a look below around the station in these eight pictures.

1 . East Kilbride train station The new station building is located within the existing station footprint, between Torrance Road and West Mains Road. | Declan McConville

2 . East Kilbride train station To enable the construction of the new building at the buffer end of the station, the platform was extended by 51 metres to the Glasgow bound side. | Declan McConville

3 . East Kilbride train station There's a nice fresh look to the station whenever you walk in. | Declan McConville