The Avenues Programme is intended to transform the city centre streets and create “attractive and people-focused high-quality places forming part of a network of pedestrian and cycle priority routes that feature trees and rain gardens, enhanced lighting and bring improved connectivity”. The work on Sauchiehall Street was supposed to be finished by summer 2024. The deadline was extended to the end of last year - today the renovation of one of Glasgow’s most famous streets continues.
Works on this project is intended to deliver a significant improvement in the public realm on Cambridge Street and the bottom of Sauchiehall Street with roads, pavements and footways on the streets reconstructed, new kerbing, traffic signals, 40 new street trees, rain gardens and street lighting features of the work. Sauchiehall Street has been under reconstruction since late 2023.
We visited the street to see what changes have been made and what is still to be done. Here are our pictures from Sauchiehall Street this morning.
