In Pictures: 20 Glasgow buildings currently at risk

Historic buildings in Glasgow are currently at risk.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 18th Apr 2023, 21:56 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:03 BST

Glasgow has a lot of fantastic architectural glories spread across the city with many of the buildings having stood the test of time for decades. Some iconic buildings in the city are visibly at risk whilst other properties, which aren’t as well known, are still in poor condition due to years of decay and abandonment with it recently being announced that a large abandoned property near Gartnavel hospital is to be demolished and transformed into two luxury homes.

Here are twenty buildings in Glasgow which are currently considered to be at risk.

Constructed in 1903 as the third extension to the fish market (now the Briggait artist studios) by the Office of Public Works under AB Macdonald. In February 2023, Planning permission and listed building consent have provisionally been granted for refurbishment works, including internal alterations, roof works, fabric repairs and the erection of an extension and associated works to The Briggait site. The proposal is to create a sustainable creative hub, and bring the two halves of the Briggait complex together.

1. 46-50, Clyde Street

The world’s only cable-hauled underground passenger system was powered from here by two 1500hp steam engines. Opened 1896, closed 1935 when the line was converted to electric traction. Inspection in March 2023 confirmed that works have stalled and the buildings are in very poor condition.

2. Former Subway Power Station with Superintendents House, 173, Scotland Street, Kingston

Built for Leyland Motor Co (address 5 Mauchline Street), there from 1922-1955. List excludes garages to rear with the building being an example of art deco Glasgow. Planning permission to convert the site into catering kitchens was submitted in March 2023.

3. Leyland Motor Company (Former), 140, Salkeld Street, Laurieston

The four-storey, nine-bay building has simple Renaissance detail and was a factory and wholesale warehouse. A recent inspection in February 2023 found that the site has continued to deteriorate. The extension to the rear has had a partial roof collapse, and missing skylights. The condition of the windows has declined, with more boarded up and additional broken panes. Vegetation growth on the front elevation has increased with the building at very high risk.

4. India Buildings, 37-45, Bridge Street

