Having lain derelict for almost 40 years Govan Graving Docks is at the centre of plans to create a new mixed-use neighbourhood. A planning application for the residential component has now been approved. O’DonnellBrown Architects’ submitted proposals for 304 new homes on the site on behalf of developer New City Vision - their first plans for the site were drawn up in 2017. Now, Glasgow City Council’s planning committee has given their unanimous consent to the vision for new homes on a 3.35 hectare site to the south of the 8.9 hectare former graving docks.
The scheme is Glasgow-based O’DonnellBrown’s biggest project to date. It includes five new four and five storey buildings near Dock 3, two buildings at 12 storeys and another on Govan Road at 10 storeys tall.
Dock 1 is currently in the process of being reopened as a working site for historic ship repair. Dock 2 is earmarked as a potential home for a heritage boat attraction. Plans include an active travel route along the Clyde, a bridge from the Science Centre Tower to the new housing development, greenspace, a walkway and viewing platform. The derelict pumphouse building will be restored as a visitor attraction. The masterplan is set to extend the community of Govan towards the river and the new pedestrian bridge crossing to the Riverside Museum and Partick.
Jennifer O'Donnell, co founder and director of O'DonnellBrown, said: "This approval marks a significant result for Glasgow and a major step forward in the regeneration of the Govan Graving Docks, a site of national importance. The project has benefitted from years of consultation with the local community and Glasgow City Council to ensure that it meets the needs of the area while respecting the site’s rich history.
She added that the practice was 'proud to have acted as lead consultant and architect, alongside the wider design team, in bringing this vision to life." | O’DonnellBrown
New City Vision chairman Harry O’Donnell, said: "Over the past three years, we’ve listened to local voices and worked closely with planning officers to develop a proposal that respects the docks’ heritage while delivering much-needed regeneration. Now, we can move forward with delivering a high-quality development that will support the long-term prosperity of the area and the regenerations of Glasgow’s riverfront." | O’DonnellBrown
A riverside walkway, including a pedestrian and cycling route, and a public square at the corner of Clydebrae Street and Stag Street are also set to be created. Two children’s play areas are also planned. Over 150 letters of support and 124 objections to the scheme were received by Glasgow City Council, as New City Vision’s proposals split opinion locally. | O’DonnellBrown
Supporters of the development are keen to see the egeneration of the city’s waterfront while objectors’ concerns include increased traffic, parking, flood risk and the impact on the historic site. Councillors heard from Angus Macmillan, whose set building and filming facility on Clydebrae Street supports the Scottish film industry. He said the development would “directly affect the use of Glasgow for these productions.” Mr Macmillan said: “We are currently in talks with productions until the end of 2026, who are waiting for the result of this planning application to decide whether they can use the Govan Shed due to noise issues from potential building works.” | O’DonnellBrown
