Known for live music and classic cocktails with a twist, Glasgow’s Bluedog celebrated 20 years at the heart of the city’s thriving music scene this week with a headline performance from Cammy Barnes, and toasted a new charity partnership with Musicians Against Homelessness.

Bluedog and Musicians Against Homelessness have joined forces to raise money for homeless services across Scotland and beyond. The charity also provides opportunities for up-coming talent with Bluedog offering up their stage to local artists.

Singer/songwriter Cammy Barnes is the first artist to take centre stage for Bluedog’s birthday celebrations as it aims to grow its status as one of Scotland’s best live music bars.

The Fife born 32 year-old recently toured with Brit Award winner Tom Walker and SAINT PHNX.

General manager for Bluedog, Bartosz Juraszek, said: “Following a refurb, Bluedog Glasgow reopened its doors earlier this month. Throughout the years we’ve hosted some of the UK’s top talent - who can forget Ed Sheeran’s impromptu performance back in 2014. As we reach our 20th birthday we wanted to celebrate by giving back to our community.

“We look forward to working with Musicians Against Homelessness by donating £1 from every signature Bluedog cocktail and we’ll be working closely with their talent team to offer up our stage for the next generation of talent. Proof that you can teach an old dog new tricks.”

Emma Rule, founder of Musicians Against Homelessness, added, “We’re over the moon to be partnering with Bluedog, a world-class venue with an impressive history of showcasing a wealth of musical talent. Glasgow is renowned for its live music scene and exciting artists, and we look forward to showcasing some of the best on offer.

“To date MAH has raised over £400,000. Homelessness remains an unsolved problem, so the support from Bluedog and the artists performing is much needed, and greatly appreciated.”

Bluedog opened its doors in Glasgow in 2003 and has become known for its entertainment programme with performances from established musicians while also offering a platform for new and emerging artists.

The new entertainment line up features the likes of Tom McGuire who will be performing acoustic sets of find, soul and rock ‘n’ roll; pianist and vocalist, Michelle Elii known for her mix of soul, jazz and r ’n’ b; and regular pianist, Alex Yovanovitch, continues to tinkle the ivories playing everything from pop, rock, blues and soul.

Musicians Against Homelessness is an award-winning not for profit organisation founded by Emma Rule and Alan McGee - former manager of Oasis and recipient of NME’s Godlike Genius Award - is the charity’s patron. Set up to support up-coming talent while raising money for homelessness services, Musicians Against Homelessness have hosted thousands of gigs and festivals across the UK.

1 . Bluedog Bluedog is on West George’s Street

2 . City centre cocktails The refurbishment of the venue was complete earlier this month.

3 . At the bar Bluedog relaunched its cocktail menu this week.

4 . Birthday event Cocktails were a main feature of the birthday celebrations.

