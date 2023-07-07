In Pictures: Day one at TRNSMT with Pulp, The View and Niall Horan

Tens of thousands of fans descended on Glasgow Green today for the first day of TRNSMT, taking in performances from headliners Pulp, along with pop sensations George Ezra, Niall Horan, Paul Heaton, Joesef, The View, Cat Burns and Dean Lewis,

The opening day of Scotland’s biggest music festival saw excited fans descend into Glasgow’s city centre from mid-morning, in anticipation for the gates opening at 12 noon.

The sun made an appearance, shining bright over Glasgow as music lovers enjoyed the opening day of the festival. Glasgow locals Declan Welsh & The Decadent West kicked things off at the Main Stage, shortly before The Joy Hotel on the King Tut’s stage and Slix on the River stage.

Highlights over the course of the day included Warmduscher’s afternoon set on King Tut’s stage, Nati Dreddd playing as the sun set over the city, and Aussie singer Dean Lewis, who had the crowd jumping.

Closing the show were Pulp, who gave an epic performance on the Main Stage to thousands of festival goers, with 90s favourites Common People, I Spy, Mis-Shapes and Disco 2000, which set off multi coloured streamers into the sky.

George Ezra, who previously performed at TRNSMT in 2019, was given a warm welcome back to Glasgow from fans, as he took to the Main Stage with his tunes Anyone, Cassio and Getaway.

Niall Horan, who is enjoying a string of summer gigs, wowed with Nice to Meet You, Heaven and On a Night Like Tonight exclaimed: “I knew the Scottish crowds were special but I’ve never seen a whole nation so up for it… I can’t wait to see you at the Hydro, I love you."

Representing Scotland on the Main Stage included Glasgow local Joesef and indie-rock band The View, who played to an enthusiastic home crowd.

Over on the King Tut’s stage, highlights included Warmduscher, along with Dean Lewis, The Big Moon and Hot Milk. Social media sensation Cat Burns closed the stage, with her hit People Pleaser getting the crowd dancing and singing along.

On the River Stage, fans were able to catch their favourite grassroots artists, where previous performers have since gone on to play a slot on the Main Stage. Londoner Flowerovlove, who just released her new single Coffee Shop played to fans, along with Cloth, Siights and The Royston Club. Nati Dreddd, who has generated nearly 20 million likes on TikTok, closed the stage.

Geoff Ellis, Festival Director for TRNSMT said: “What an absolutely phenomenal day of music on the green - from Flowerovlove and Nati Dreddd on the River Stage to our very own Rianne Downey joining Paul Heaton on the main stage.

"The TRNSMT crowd never fails to bring the energy and the weather turned out as well – with the sun treating fans to a surprise appearance long into the evening. The eagerly-awaited return of Pulp was particularly special and hearing Common People ringing out across the festival was an all-time highlight. With a whole host of incredible acts set for tomorrow, we can’t wait to do it all over again.”

Over the next two days, TRNSMT will be host to other huge acts, including Sam Fender, Kasabian, The 1975, Royal Blood, Becky Hill, Aitch, LF System, and Mimi Webb.

