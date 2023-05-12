Register
NationalWorldTV
In Pictures: Gaia arrives in Glasgow at Mackintosh Queen’s Cross

The instillation will be able to be viewed between May 13 - June 24

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th May 2023, 15:23 BST

You may have already seen Gaia featured on television as the artwork featured prominently during Glasgow hosting COP26 with it only being on view for delegates at the event.

Over a year on, the amazing sculpture has returned to the city as part of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society’s 50th anniversary celebrations. A number of different events will take place under Gaia as there will be concerts, exhibitions, talks and film nights which are available for the public to get along to. There will also be a chance for local schools to get along and see the artwork.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society Director, Stuart Robertson said, “We’re thrilled to unveil the magnificent Gaia installation and welcome visitors to see this stunning spectacle and enjoy our exciting 50th anniversary events. We have a packed programme of exhibitions, concerts, talks and film nights under Gaia. Whether you’ve been to Mackintosh Queen’s Cross before, or are visiting for the first time, we look forward to welcoming you. Thanks to Hugh Fraser Foundation and Northwest Partnership for funding this project.”

Gaia is an installation by artist Luke Jerram inside Mackintosh Church at Queen’s Cross in Glasgow.

Gaia named after the Greek Goddess of Earth - will be open to the public from Saturday 13th May 2023 and run until 24th June 2023.

Gaia is 2.1 million times smaller than the real Earth with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 21km of the Earth’s surface. By standing 181m away from the artwork, the public will be able to see the Earth as it appears from the moon.

Director of the The Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society, Stuart Robertson, stands under Gaia,

