In Pictures: Gaia arrives in Glasgow at Mackintosh Queen’s Cross
The instillation will be able to be viewed between May 13 - June 24
You may have already seen Gaia featured on television as the artwork featured prominently during Glasgow hosting COP26 with it only being on view for delegates at the event.
Over a year on, the amazing sculpture has returned to the city as part of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society’s 50th anniversary celebrations. A number of different events will take place under Gaia as there will be concerts, exhibitions, talks and film nights which are available for the public to get along to. There will also be a chance for local schools to get along and see the artwork.
Charles Rennie Mackintosh Society Director, Stuart Robertson said, “We’re thrilled to unveil the magnificent Gaia installation and welcome visitors to see this stunning spectacle and enjoy our exciting 50th anniversary events. We have a packed programme of exhibitions, concerts, talks and film nights under Gaia. Whether you’ve been to Mackintosh Queen’s Cross before, or are visiting for the first time, we look forward to welcoming you. Thanks to Hugh Fraser Foundation and Northwest Partnership for funding this project.”