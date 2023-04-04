In Pictures: Glasgow’s PS Waverley to set sail again this summer

A closer look at PS Waverley as the last seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer in the world gets set to sail again

The Waverley paddle steamer received a welcome boost after operators announced that the Dry Dock 2023 Appeal had reached its target of £180,00 to complete restoration work.

Over 2,000 people donated to the appeal which launched in late January as people continue to make sure that its local legacy is preserved.

It is hoped that The Waverley will once again be able to set sail down the Clyde after much needed work to the vessel,

1 . Waverley is currently berthed in Greenock’s James Watt Dock with maintenance works ongoing head of the 2023 season which starts on Friday May 19.

2 . PS Waverley in dry dock This year’s dry docking saw a variety of works undertaken including the annual hull survey and repainting, steel renewals in both paddleboxes, the rudder removed for inspection and much work on the paddles.

3 . Paul Semple, Waverley’s General Manager, commented, “The level of support for Waverley has been truly fantastic once again with so many people donating to the Dry Dock 2023 Appeal.” Photo: John Devlin

4 . “Clearly there is widespread affection for what Waverley represents, the unique experience she offers and a wider understanding of the level of funding required to maintain her in seagoing condition.” Photo: Jeff J Mitchell